Mike Johnson

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14353 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63022 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211055 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121067 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389736 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309195 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213474 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244078 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255016 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253275 views

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2012 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12622 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56853 views
News by theme

“No appetite": Johnson speaks about further funding for Ukraine

Mike Johnson said he has “no appetite” for continued support for Ukraine. He believes that Trump will be able to end the conflict by calling Putin, unlike a potential Kamala Harris presidency.

Politics • October 11, 11:57 PM • 69669 views

Zelenskyy comments on US House Speaker's call to dismiss Ukraine's ambassador

President Zelenskyy said he could only discuss ambassadorial issues with the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament. He also denied that his visits to the United States were linked to the election campaign.

Politics • September 29, 09:15 AM • 52215 views

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives calls for dismissal of Ukraine's ambassador

Mike Johnson accused Oksana Markarova of being unreliable and ineffective as a diplomat. He called on President Zelensky to dismiss her from the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

Politics • September 25, 07:54 PM • 18692 views

Politico: White House developing 'plan B' to extend military aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration is working on a plan to extend arms authorization to Ukraine by $5. 9 billion by the end of the month. This will allow the supply of weapons to Kyiv to continue without congressional action.

War • September 25, 08:10 AM • 76365 views

US Congress reaches agreement on short-term government funding

US Congressional leaders agree on three months of funding for federal agencies, averting a government shutdown. The agreement includes additional funds for the Secret Service and elections.

News of the World • September 23, 07:28 AM • 15837 views

U.S. congressmen call for inclusion of aid to Ukraine in the resolution on presidential term extension

Members of the U. S. House of Representatives asked the Speaker to include assistance to Ukraine in the President's authorization resolution. They emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine for US security.

War • September 18, 02:36 AM • 97429 views

J.D. Vance officially becomes Trump's vice presidential candidate

Ohio Senator J. D. Vance has accepted the Republican Party's nomination for vice president of the United States. The 39-year-old Vance spoke at the party convention, describing his path and vision of the country's future.

News of the World • July 18, 08:44 AM • 16787 views

Secret Service chief won't resign after Trump assassination attempt

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on former President Trump but refused to resign despite calls from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, saying she would cooperate fully with the investigation.

News of the World • July 17, 11:32 AM • 14957 views

Netanyahu will address the US Congress on July 24: he will tell the "truth" about the war in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at a joint meeting of the US Congress on July 24 to "tell the truth" about Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip amid strained relations with President Joe Biden.

News of the World • June 7, 05:50 AM • 21247 views

Ukraine has already started using American weapons to attack Russia - mass media

Ukraine has used American weapons to strike Russian air defense batteries on Russian territory. It is noted that Biden's permission allows the use of weapons provided by the United States to strike at Russian troops.

War • June 5, 05:48 PM • 85528 views

We will talk to the White House: Johnson calls for an end to restricting Ukraine's use of American weapons against Russia

Parliament Speaker Mike Johnson believes that the Biden administration should stop restricting Ukraine's use of American weapons and allow it to launch strikes on Russian territory in self-defense.

War • June 5, 04:55 PM • 58787 views

Blinken supports authorization for Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with U.S. weapons - media

The US is actively discussing easing the ban on Ukraine using US weapons to strike targets in Russia, which would allow Ukraine to hit the facilities that made Russia's recent occupation of Ukrainian territory possible.

War • May 23, 06:50 AM • 21897 views

Israel fears ICC arrest warrants for top officials over Gaza war

Israel is concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants for its top officials on charges related to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

News of the World • May 23, 05:50 AM • 17190 views

Should be able to fight back: Johnson on allowing Ukraine to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson believes that the United States should allow Ukraine to wage war as it sees fit, and fight back against Russia, even if American weapons strike on the territory of Russia.

War • May 22, 03:48 PM • 36528 views

Biden does not consider Israel's actions in Gaza genocide

Biden rejected the ICC's accusations against Israel, saying that the Israeli army's actions in Gaza do not constitute genocide, and promised to work with Israel to destroy Hamas.

War • May 21, 02:00 AM • 109400 views

Key witness against Trump awaits conviction of former US president

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key witness against him, admitted that he wants to see the former president convicted in a criminal trial for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.

News of the World • May 15, 09:32 AM • 41460 views

US House of Representatives blocks Republican Green's attempt to oust Speaker Johnson

The US House of Representatives voted 359-43 against Republican Marjorie Taylor Green's attempt to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his post, with 11 Republicans voting against Johnson.

News of the World • May 9, 05:54 AM • 19792 views

Republican Greene initiates resignation of Johnson's associate

Republican Marjorie Taylor Green accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of colluding with Democrats and proposed a vote for his resignation, which is likely to fail because of Democratic support for Johnson.

Politics • May 2, 03:03 AM • 23754 views

House Democrats say they will block Speaker Johnson's resignation motion

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson will be blocked by Democratic leaders through a procedural motion before it comes to a vote.

News of the World • May 1, 04:37 AM • 22729 views

It is important to send the next defense packages to Ukraine as soon as possible: Zelenskyy talks to Speaker of the House and Senate leaders

President Zelenskyy held phone conversations with leaders of the U. S. Congress, thanking them for their military assistance to Ukraine and discussing the need to further develop air defense and long-range radar systems.

War • April 25, 05:03 PM • 22635 views

Ukraine's aid package and Russia's air terror with thousands of missiles: Zelensky talks to Biden

President Zelenskyy discussed with President Biden Russia's missile terror and attack on the Kharkiv TV tower, the US aid package following approval by the House of Representatives, plans for a bilateral security agreement, and preparations for the Peace Summit.

War • April 22, 05:00 PM • 38311 views

Republicans threaten Johnson with resignation - CNN

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to resign, accusing him of betraying Republican voters by approving new aid to Ukraine, and threatened to force a vote on his resignation if he does not resign voluntarily.

War • April 22, 03:02 AM • 124413 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is approaching a security agreement with the US

Ukraine is nearing the signing of a major security agreement with the United States that will be a strong security guarantee alongside agreements with Nordic countries such as Sweden and Norway in May-June, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Politics • April 20, 11:58 AM • 67197 views

The Hill: U.S. House of Representatives takes a step toward passing Ukraine aid package

The U. S. House of Representatives held a procedural vote that allowed four foreign aid bills, including aid to Ukraine, to be brought to a vote by the full House later.

War • April 19, 03:54 PM • 23031 views

In a rare move, Democrats help clear 'crucial hurdle' before Johnson's Ukraine aid package vote

The US House Rules Committee pushed through a package of foreign aid bills, including aid to Ukraine, with Democratic support after opposition from hardline Republicans.

Politics • April 19, 09:05 AM • 19546 views

We have no plan B: Kuleba on new aid package for Ukraine in Congress

Ukraine does not have a plan B and is focused solely on obtaining a powerful aid package from the US Congress, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with G7 foreign ministers.

War • April 19, 07:25 AM • 76799 views

First deliveries of ammunition to Ukraine under Czech initiative may be in June - Fiala

Ukraine may receive the first batches of ammunition under the Czech ammunition initiative as early as June, with contracts signed for about 500,000 large-caliber rounds.

War • April 18, 09:53 AM • 25684 views

"Now is critically important": Speaker Johnson supports lethal aid to Ukraine

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson strongly supports the provision of lethal aid to Ukraine, considering it critical.

War • April 18, 09:28 AM • 17505 views

Biden promises to sign Johnson's bills to help Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan immediately

Biden promises to immediately sign bills providing critical aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan after congressional approval to support allies against threats from Russia and Iran.

War • April 17, 06:40 PM • 23664 views

Aid to Ukraine and Israel: Democrats say they will consider Johnson's proposals

House Republicans are planning to consider aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan separately, rather than in one bill, which could potentially delay the process of providing aid to these countries.

War • April 17, 11:02 AM • 25929 views