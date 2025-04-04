Mike Johnson said he has “no appetite” for continued support for Ukraine. He believes that Trump will be able to end the conflict by calling Putin, unlike a potential Kamala Harris presidency.
President Zelenskyy said he could only discuss ambassadorial issues with the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament. He also denied that his visits to the United States were linked to the election campaign.
Mike Johnson accused Oksana Markarova of being unreliable and ineffective as a diplomat. He called on President Zelensky to dismiss her from the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.
The Biden administration is working on a plan to extend arms authorization to Ukraine by $5. 9 billion by the end of the month. This will allow the supply of weapons to Kyiv to continue without congressional action.
US Congressional leaders agree on three months of funding for federal agencies, averting a government shutdown. The agreement includes additional funds for the Secret Service and elections.
Members of the U. S. House of Representatives asked the Speaker to include assistance to Ukraine in the President's authorization resolution. They emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine for US security.
Ohio Senator J. D. Vance has accepted the Republican Party's nomination for vice president of the United States. The 39-year-old Vance spoke at the party convention, describing his path and vision of the country's future.
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on former President Trump but refused to resign despite calls from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, saying she would cooperate fully with the investigation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at a joint meeting of the US Congress on July 24 to "tell the truth" about Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip amid strained relations with President Joe Biden.
Ukraine has used American weapons to strike Russian air defense batteries on Russian territory. It is noted that Biden's permission allows the use of weapons provided by the United States to strike at Russian troops.
Parliament Speaker Mike Johnson believes that the Biden administration should stop restricting Ukraine's use of American weapons and allow it to launch strikes on Russian territory in self-defense.
The US is actively discussing easing the ban on Ukraine using US weapons to strike targets in Russia, which would allow Ukraine to hit the facilities that made Russia's recent occupation of Ukrainian territory possible.
Israel is concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants for its top officials on charges related to the war against Hamas in Gaza.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson believes that the United States should allow Ukraine to wage war as it sees fit, and fight back against Russia, even if American weapons strike on the territory of Russia.
Biden rejected the ICC's accusations against Israel, saying that the Israeli army's actions in Gaza do not constitute genocide, and promised to work with Israel to destroy Hamas.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key witness against him, admitted that he wants to see the former president convicted in a criminal trial for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.
The US House of Representatives voted 359-43 against Republican Marjorie Taylor Green's attempt to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his post, with 11 Republicans voting against Johnson.
Republican Marjorie Taylor Green accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of colluding with Democrats and proposed a vote for his resignation, which is likely to fail because of Democratic support for Johnson.
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson will be blocked by Democratic leaders through a procedural motion before it comes to a vote.
President Zelenskyy held phone conversations with leaders of the U. S. Congress, thanking them for their military assistance to Ukraine and discussing the need to further develop air defense and long-range radar systems.
President Zelenskyy discussed with President Biden Russia's missile terror and attack on the Kharkiv TV tower, the US aid package following approval by the House of Representatives, plans for a bilateral security agreement, and preparations for the Peace Summit.
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to resign, accusing him of betraying Republican voters by approving new aid to Ukraine, and threatened to force a vote on his resignation if he does not resign voluntarily.
Ukraine is nearing the signing of a major security agreement with the United States that will be a strong security guarantee alongside agreements with Nordic countries such as Sweden and Norway in May-June, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The U. S. House of Representatives held a procedural vote that allowed four foreign aid bills, including aid to Ukraine, to be brought to a vote by the full House later.
The US House Rules Committee pushed through a package of foreign aid bills, including aid to Ukraine, with Democratic support after opposition from hardline Republicans.
Ukraine does not have a plan B and is focused solely on obtaining a powerful aid package from the US Congress, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with G7 foreign ministers.
Ukraine may receive the first batches of ammunition under the Czech ammunition initiative as early as June, with contracts signed for about 500,000 large-caliber rounds.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson strongly supports the provision of lethal aid to Ukraine, considering it critical.
Biden promises to immediately sign bills providing critical aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan after congressional approval to support allies against threats from Russia and Iran.
House Republicans are planning to consider aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan separately, rather than in one bill, which could potentially delay the process of providing aid to these countries.