Key witness against Trump awaits conviction of former US president

The testimony of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer in the criminal trial of the former president in New York, took an extraordinary turn during cross-examination the day before. The man, who once had a reputation as a bulldog loyal to Trump, said he would like the former president to become a criminal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Washington Post.

Michael Cohen, a key witness against Donald Trump, admitted during cross-examination on Tuesday that he would like to see the former president convicted. “Yes, I would like to see Trump convicted. I would like to see accountability; it's not for me, it's for the jury or this court,” Cohen said.

Trump is on trial on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors allege that he misclassified a $130,000 payment to Cohen as hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, a deal aimed at keeping the public from learning about Daniels' claims of sex with Trump.

On Tuesday, May 14, the trial of Donald Trump continued in a New York court. After a lengthy interrogation on Monday by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, appeared in court during a cross-examination by the former US president's defense. The defendant's lawyers tried to question the main prosecution witness.

While Trump's lawyers attacked Cohen in the courtroom, Trump's GOP allies made a pilgrimage to the New York courthouse to express solidarity with the party's standard-bearer to possibly audition for the vice presidential seat and run against Cohen.

"President Trump is innocent of these charges," said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) outside the courthouse. Johnson said he was "disgusted" by what he called a politically motivated trial aimed at keeping Trump out of the campaign.

