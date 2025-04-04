Michael Cohen

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14356 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25534 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63031 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211064 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121075 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389743 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309202 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213475 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244078 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255016 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129611 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211064 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389743 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253280 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309202 views
UNN Lite

Actual

Persons

News by theme

10 days before inauguration, Trump will be sentenced in the case of payments to a porn star

Judge Juan Merchant rejected a motion to overturn the verdict in the case of payments to the porn star, but hinted at avoiding imprisonment. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying documents.

News of the World • January 3, 11:57 PM • 27344 views

Hearings in the criminal case against Trump are over: the jury will decide the verdict

The landmark criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump, accused of falsifying financial records to conceal a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, has concluded in a New York court after nearly a month and a half.

News of the World • May 29, 08:00 AM • 35678 views

Trump aide confesses to stealing $60,000 from him

Michael Cohen, a former political aide to Donald Trump, admitted to stealing $60,000 from the Trump Organization, a real estate conglomerate owned by Trump, because he felt cheated about the size of his 2016 bonus.

Politics • May 21, 04:27 AM • 59496 views

Key witness against Trump awaits conviction of former US president

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key witness against him, admitted that he wants to see the former president convicted in a criminal trial for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.

News of the World • May 15, 09:32 AM • 41460 views

Porn actress Stormy Daniels tells in court about her meeting with Trump

Pornographic actress Stormy Daniels testified in court about her sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 and the payment she received from him for keeping quiet about it during his 2016 presidential campaign.

News of the World • May 8, 05:12 PM • 22613 views

Violated the ban on criticizing witnesses: judge fines Trump $9,000

Former US President Donald Trump was charged with contempt of court and fined $9,000 for violating a judge's order prohibiting him from criticizing potential witnesses during his criminal trial.

News of the World • April 30, 06:52 PM • 19264 views

Media draws first conclusions from Trump's hush money trial for actress

Trump is charged with falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to silence people with compromising stories during his 2016 presidential campaign, which prosecutors allege was an attempt to illegally influence the election.

News of the World • April 23, 03:20 PM • 23082 views

Trump's criminal trial in New York enters next phase today

Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign enters a crucial phase with opening statements today.

News of the World • April 22, 12:59 PM • 24857 views

Trump tells the press about political persecution before the court in New York

A criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump has begun in New York for concealing payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, which he called "an attack on America" and "political persecution. "

News of the World • April 15, 04:34 PM • 21274 views

Trump's historic criminal trial begins in New York court today

Former U. S. President Donald Trump is standing trial in a historic criminal case over hush money payments to an adult film star, facing potential conviction as a felon ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

News of the World • April 15, 01:14 PM • 21936 views

Trump's third attempt to postpone the trial in the case of money laundering fails

Former US President Donald Trump's third attempt to postpone the bribery trial of porn actress Stormy Daniels has failed, and the trial will begin on April 15 in New York.

News of the World • April 11, 11:19 AM • 24552 views