Judge Juan Merchant rejected a motion to overturn the verdict in the case of payments to the porn star, but hinted at avoiding imprisonment. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying documents.
The landmark criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump, accused of falsifying financial records to conceal a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, has concluded in a New York court after nearly a month and a half.
Michael Cohen, a former political aide to Donald Trump, admitted to stealing $60,000 from the Trump Organization, a real estate conglomerate owned by Trump, because he felt cheated about the size of his 2016 bonus.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key witness against him, admitted that he wants to see the former president convicted in a criminal trial for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.
Pornographic actress Stormy Daniels testified in court about her sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 and the payment she received from him for keeping quiet about it during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Former US President Donald Trump was charged with contempt of court and fined $9,000 for violating a judge's order prohibiting him from criticizing potential witnesses during his criminal trial.
Trump is charged with falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to silence people with compromising stories during his 2016 presidential campaign, which prosecutors allege was an attempt to illegally influence the election.
Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign enters a crucial phase with opening statements today.
A criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump has begun in New York for concealing payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, which he called "an attack on America" and "political persecution. "
Former U. S. President Donald Trump is standing trial in a historic criminal case over hush money payments to an adult film star, facing potential conviction as a felon ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Former US President Donald Trump's third attempt to postpone the bribery trial of porn actress Stormy Daniels has failed, and the trial will begin on April 15 in New York.