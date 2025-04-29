Trump expressed a desire to become the new Pope

US President Donald Trump has said that he himself would like to become the new Pope. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This was the answer of the head of the White House to the question of whom he would like to see at the head of the Holy See.

I would like to be Pope. That would be my main choice - said the US President.

He added that he has no preferences regarding the candidacy of the new Pontiff, but added that "we have a cardinal who happens not to be from a city called New York, and who is very good, so we'll see."

Earlier, Trump stated that he would like an American to become the new Pope.

Recall

According to Reuters, Roman Catholic cardinals will gather for a secret conclave to elect a new Pope on May 7. The date was determined at a closed meeting of cardinals in the Vatican, the first since the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

