BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Trump expressed a desire to become the new Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2580 views

US President Donald Trump has stated that he would like to become the new Pope. At the same time, he noted that he has no specific wishes regarding the candidacy of the new Pontiff.

Trump expressed a desire to become the new Pope

US President Donald Trump has said that he himself would like to become the new Pope. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This was the answer of the head of the White House to the question of whom he would like to see at the head of the Holy See.

I would like to be Pope. That would be my main choice

- said the US President.

He added that he has no preferences regarding the candidacy of the new Pontiff, but added that "we have a cardinal who happens not to be from a city called New York, and who is very good, so we'll see."

Earlier, Trump stated that he would like an American to become the new Pope.

Recall

According to Reuters, Roman Catholic cardinals will gather for a secret conclave to elect a new Pope on May 7. The date was determined at a closed meeting of cardinals in the Vatican, the first since the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

Before his death, Pope Francis donated almost all of his money to a juvenile prison - The Economist28.04.25, 03:45 • 3920 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
United States
Vatican City
