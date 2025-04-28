$41.690.00
Before his death, Pope Francis donated almost all of his money to a juvenile prison - The Economist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Pope Francis donated almost all of his money, about 200,000 euros, to a juvenile prison in Rome. The funds went to pay off the mortgage for a pasta factory at the prison.

Before his death, Pope Francis donated almost all of his money to a juvenile prison - The Economist

Shortly before his death, Pope Francis donated almost all of his remaining money to a juvenile prison in Rome. This was reported by The Economist, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the Pontiff transferred about 200,000 euros to pay off the mortgage for a pasta factory that operates at the prison.

Through Francis's life and departure, one can trace the message that the true place of his church was on the margins of society.

- the article says.

The authors point out that the Pontiff was also the embodiment of faith, in which there was room for doubt and uncertainty.

Perhaps his most famous comment was when, when asked about homosexuality, he replied: "If a person is gay, seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge?"

- the publication writes.

"His eyes were open, but he didn't answer me": doctor tells about the last moments of Pope Francis' life25.04.25, 12:53 • 8553 views

It is also noted that Francis avoided "worldly attributes of the papacy". He refused to move to the Apostolic Palace, choosing instead a two-room suite in the Vatican guest house.

"He was never seen in the traditional shiny red papal slippers, which his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, loved, preferring to wear (and be buried in) worn black shoes with orthopedic insoles," the authors summarize.

Let us remind you

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta house. The probable cause of death was a stroke.

The Pontiff was buried in the church near the Vatican on Saturday after a large requiem service and funeral procession through the Eternal City.

Pope Francis' tomb opened to visitors for the first time: details27.04.25, 11:35 • 12346 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society News of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
Vatican City
