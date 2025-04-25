"His eyes were open, but he didn't answer me": doctor tells about the last moments of Pope Francis' life

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 1772 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 5122 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 16642 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 24805 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 55689 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 51436 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 87961 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 84200 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 95882 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 180607 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
3.1m/s
31%
745 mm
Popular news

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

April 25, 02:50 AM • 41025 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 36503 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 28457 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

07:41 AM • 8314 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

08:04 AM • 13430 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 55689 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 117440 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 284024 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 173980 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 222751 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 28728 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 34842 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 42462 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 74148 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 103550 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

"His eyes were open, but he didn't answer me": doctor tells about the last moments of Pope Francis' life

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1914 views

Pope Francis' doctor said that he last saw him on the eve of Easter in good condition. After the holiday, the Pope's condition worsened and he fell into a coma, it was not possible to save him.

"His eyes were open, but he didn't answer me": doctor tells about the last moments of Pope Francis' life

Sergio Alfieri, head of abdominal oncological surgery at the Gemelli Hospital and coordinator of the Holy Father's doctors, said that he last saw Pope Francis on the eve of Easter and noted that he was in a good mood and had good health. And on Monday, after the Resurrection holiday, the doctor urgently came to the Pope due to the deterioration of his condition, but he was already in a coma. This is reported by UNN with reference to Roma Corriere.

Details

Speaking to journalists of the publication, Sergio Alfieri noted that on Saturday, on the eve of Easter, he brought the Pope a cake that he loves, talked to him a little and agreed to meet on Monday.

And I can say that he was very well, he told me that too. I brought him a dark cake, exactly the one he loves, and we chatted a little. "I am very well, I have started working again, and I am fine" (the Pope's words - ed.). I knew that the next day he would give Urbi et Orbi, and we agreed to meet on Monday

The doctor added that returning to work was part of the Pope's therapy, but Francis never put himself in danger. However, Alfieri added:

"As if, approaching the end, he decided to do everything he had to do. Just like what happened on Sunday, when he accepted the offer of his personal medical assistant Massimiliano Strappetti to walk around the square among the crowd."

According to the publication, Sergio Alfieri received a call from the Pope's personal nurse at dawn on Monday. He said that the Pope was very ill and they needed to return to the Gemelli hospital. He also added that the Pope wanted to see a doctor.

"I warned everyone in advance and in twenty minutes I was there, in Santa Marta, but it seemed difficult for me to think that hospitalization was needed. I went into his room and his eyes were open. I noticed that he had no problems breathing, and then I tried to call him, but he didn't answer. He did not react to stimuli, even pain. At that moment, I realized that nothing more could be done. He was in a coma," said Alfieri.

The medic emphasized that transportation to the hospital in such a condition was dangerous, moreover, hospitalization would be useless.

"Strapetti knew that the Pope wanted to die at home, when we were in Gemelli, he always said so. He soon died. I felt privileged and now I can say that I was. That morning I stroked him for the last goodbye," he said.

Let us remind you

The Vatican reported the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025. He passed away at the age of 88 in his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta House.

Pope Francis' coffin will be sealed on Friday evening24.04.25, 11:56 • 3770 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Pope Francis
Vatican City
Brent
$65.61
Bitcoin
$93,632.60
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.37
Золото
$3,308.40
Ethereum
$1,771.67