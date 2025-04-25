"His eyes were open, but he didn't answer me": doctor tells about the last moments of Pope Francis' life

Sergio Alfieri, head of abdominal oncological surgery at the Gemelli Hospital and coordinator of the Holy Father's doctors, said that he last saw Pope Francis on the eve of Easter and noted that he was in a good mood and had good health. And on Monday, after the Resurrection holiday, the doctor urgently came to the Pope due to the deterioration of his condition, but he was already in a coma. This is reported by UNN with reference to Roma Corriere.

Speaking to journalists of the publication, Sergio Alfieri noted that on Saturday, on the eve of Easter, he brought the Pope a cake that he loves, talked to him a little and agreed to meet on Monday.

And I can say that he was very well, he told me that too. I brought him a dark cake, exactly the one he loves, and we chatted a little. "I am very well, I have started working again, and I am fine" (the Pope's words - ed.). I knew that the next day he would give Urbi et Orbi, and we agreed to meet on Monday

The doctor added that returning to work was part of the Pope's therapy, but Francis never put himself in danger. However, Alfieri added:

"As if, approaching the end, he decided to do everything he had to do. Just like what happened on Sunday, when he accepted the offer of his personal medical assistant Massimiliano Strappetti to walk around the square among the crowd."

According to the publication, Sergio Alfieri received a call from the Pope's personal nurse at dawn on Monday. He said that the Pope was very ill and they needed to return to the Gemelli hospital. He also added that the Pope wanted to see a doctor.

"I warned everyone in advance and in twenty minutes I was there, in Santa Marta, but it seemed difficult for me to think that hospitalization was needed. I went into his room and his eyes were open. I noticed that he had no problems breathing, and then I tried to call him, but he didn't answer. He did not react to stimuli, even pain. At that moment, I realized that nothing more could be done. He was in a coma," said Alfieri.

The medic emphasized that transportation to the hospital in such a condition was dangerous, moreover, hospitalization would be useless.

"Strapetti knew that the Pope wanted to die at home, when we were in Gemelli, he always said so. He soon died. I felt privileged and now I can say that I was. That morning I stroked him for the last goodbye," he said.

Let us remind you

The Vatican reported the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025. He passed away at the age of 88 in his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta House.

Pope Francis' coffin will be sealed on Friday evening