Pope Francis' coffin will be sealed on Friday evening

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 6012 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61650 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103440 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131835 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77600 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125730 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52482 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41122 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 27549 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 69015 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 22928 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 20006 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9428 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131839 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 81067 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 125734 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 93361 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 108062 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 802 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9964 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 32796 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 40311 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 51450 views
Pope Francis' coffin will be sealed on Friday evening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The ceremony of closing the coffin with the deceased Pope Francis will take place in St. Peter's Basilica. The pontiff's funeral will take place on Saturday morning in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis' coffin will be sealed on Friday evening
VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto

The coffin of Pope Francis will be sealed during a liturgical rite to be held in St. Peter's Basilica on Friday at 8:00 p.m. local time, ahead of the pontiff's funeral on Saturday morning, Vatican News, a news service provided by the Dicastery for Communication of the Holy See, reports UNN.

On Friday, April 25, at 8:00 p.m. (local time), the rite of closing the coffin with the deceased will take place in St. Peter's Basilica, which will be led by Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell.

- the publication reports.

Several cardinals and representatives of the Holy See will take part in the liturgical rite, and it will be broadcast on Vatican News channels.

This will mark the end of the public farewell in St. Peter's Basilica, where tens of thousands of people paid tribute to the deceased Pope. While his mortal remains are resting, more than 50,000 people passed by the Altar of Confession 24 hours after the Vatican Basilica was opened to the faithful on Wednesday morning. St. Peter's Basilica remained open until 5:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, closing for an hour and a half, and then reopening at 7:00 a.m. local time.

Coffin with the body of Pope Francis was moved to St. Peter's Basilica for farewell23.04.25, 12:00 • 6210 views

On Wednesday, April 23, the day of the liturgical commemoration of the Holy Martyr George, the name day of Pope Francis, who before being elected Successor of St. Peter bore the name Jorge, that is, Yuriy in Spanish, his body was transferred to St. Peter's Basilica and placed in front of the main altar, built above the burial place of the first Pope, the Holy Apostle Peter.

For two days, Wednesday and Thursday, the basilica will be open until 24:00 local time, and on Friday – until 19:00 local time, so that the faithful can say goodbye to the pastor who led the Catholic Church for more than 12 years.

As it became known, everyone will enter the temple through the Holy Door, opened on the occasion of the Jubilee. On Saturday, April 26, the funeral will be held in St. Peter's Square, from where Pope Francis will make his "last pilgrimage" to the Basilica of the Blessed Virgin Mary, where, according to his will, his body will remain for eternal rest in the hope of resurrection.

The funeral mass of Pope Francis will be held on Saturday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time in St. Peter's Square, marking the beginning of Novemdiales, an ancient tradition of nine days of mourning and masses for the repose of the soul of the deceased Pope.

Masses will be held daily at 5:00 p.m. local time in St. Peter's Basilica, with the exception of the Mass on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 28, which will be held at 10:30 local time in St. Peter's Square.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Pope Francis
Vatican City
