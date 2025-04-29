Clashes Erupt Between India and Pakistan Along Border - Clash Report

Pakistani and Indian forces are fighting along the international border in the Pargwal-Akhnur sector of Jammu state, Clash Report reports, UNN reports.

It is also reported that Pakistan is asking the UN to advise India to show "restraint".

Let us remind

The Minister of Defense of Pakistan stated that a military invasion of neighboring India is inevitable after an attack by Pakistani militants on tourists in Kashmir last week.

A few days ago, in the Kashmir region, militants opened fire on a group of tourists. According to law enforcement officers, 26 people died and 17 were injured. In response, India banned Pakistani citizens from entering on special visas, and all military advisers of the Pakistani mission in India were declared persona non grata.

Pakistan, in turn, stopped trade with India, and also suspended visas for Indian citizens and expelled Indian diplomats.