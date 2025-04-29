Peace talks have stalled: Putin continues to demand partially occupied Ukrainian territories - Bloomberg

$41.740.01
47.390.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
03:28 PM • 59708 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

03:14 PM • 60394 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 50500 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

01:48 PM • 76080 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 75317 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 71588 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 67810 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 138154 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 136578 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:19 AM • 119004 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Tesla promises first Semi electric trucks from the assembly line in the USA by the end of the year

April 29, 09:10 AM • 49078 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

April 29, 09:11 AM • 74908 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

April 29, 11:26 AM • 62679 views

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

03:23 PM • 18845 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 43943 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 54476 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 72280 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 69952 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 175754 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 86974 views
Peace talks have stalled: Putin continues to demand partially occupied Ukrainian territories - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

Putin insists on recognizing the annexed territories as part of Russia as a condition for negotiations, which complicates Trump's efforts to end the ceasefire. Negotiations have reached a deadlock.

Peace talks have stalled: Putin continues to demand partially occupied Ukrainian territories - Bloomberg

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to demand the legalization of the seizure of four partially occupied regions of Ukraine as part of any agreement to end the war. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its three sources in Moscow, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this demand strikes at the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve a ceasefire and a final end to the war amid growing frustration in the White House over the lack of progress in negotiations.

Trump seeks a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The National Security and Defense Council says that pressure on Putin in the form of sanctions is needed29.04.25, 19:13 • 5334 views

According to two people who wished to remain anonymous, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, during lengthy negotiations in the Kremlin on Friday, April 25, tried to convince Putin that Russia should agree to a ceasefire that would end hostilities along the current front line.

Instead, Putin continues to stand his ground in his appetite for seizing Ukrainian lands.

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky29.04.25, 17:31 • 8988 views

According to another source, the negotiations are currently at a dead end. Further progress requires direct contact between Putin and Trump.

We do not comment on ongoing discussions. We continue to make progress with both Ukraine and Russia to bring this conflict to a peaceful resolution.

– said US National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt.

Let us remind you

Putin declared four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — "forever" part of Russia after held referendums in areas occupied by his troops, a few months after the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Russia added them to its constitution, although it never managed to capture the entire territory covered by these regions. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Belarus
Steve Witkoff
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States National Security Council
White House
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
Brent
$63.46
Bitcoin
$95,226.30
S&P 500
$5,565.17
Tesla
$285.71
Газ TTF
$31.86
Золото
$3,323.56
Ethereum
$1,826.81