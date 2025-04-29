Peace talks have stalled: Putin continues to demand partially occupied Ukrainian territories - Bloomberg

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to demand the legalization of the seizure of four partially occupied regions of Ukraine as part of any agreement to end the war. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its three sources in Moscow, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this demand strikes at the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve a ceasefire and a final end to the war amid growing frustration in the White House over the lack of progress in negotiations.

According to two people who wished to remain anonymous, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, during lengthy negotiations in the Kremlin on Friday, April 25, tried to convince Putin that Russia should agree to a ceasefire that would end hostilities along the current front line.

Instead, Putin continues to stand his ground in his appetite for seizing Ukrainian lands.

According to another source, the negotiations are currently at a dead end. Further progress requires direct contact between Putin and Trump.

We do not comment on ongoing discussions. We continue to make progress with both Ukraine and Russia to bring this conflict to a peaceful resolution. – said US National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt.

Putin declared four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — "forever" part of Russia after held referendums in areas occupied by his troops, a few months after the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Russia added them to its constitution, although it never managed to capture the entire territory covered by these regions.