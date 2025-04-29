Trump seeks a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The National Security and Defense Council says that pressure on Putin in the form of sanctions is needed

U.S. Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that Donald Trump wants a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days with the possibility of extending it. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stressed the need to put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for this, reports UNN.

The President wants a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire for at least 30 days, and then we can extend it. He's absolutely right. That's what we want to achieve. And when you look at everything the Ukrainians are willing to work with, now it's up to the Russians, Putin. Okay, we have one side, now you need to come from the other side, and I think we're close - Kellogg said.

Kovalenko stressed that "a comprehensive ceasefire must be pushed through".

Ukraine has long agreed, only Putin is disrupting it. And therefore, Putin deserves sanctions against the shadow fleet, which now supports almost all oil exports - added Kovalenko.

Let us remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking about the war in Ukraine, stressed that we need to see what will happen over the next period - about a week, because "the final touches remain".

