Porn actress Stormy Daniels tells in court about her meeting with Trump

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78085 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106635 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149535 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153650 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250023 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174065 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165331 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225736 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33457 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42903 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37084 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61459 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55438 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250023 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225736 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211815 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237570 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224393 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78085 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55438 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61459 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112845 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113749 views
Porn actress Stormy Daniels tells in court about her meeting with Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22557 views

Pornographic actress Stormy Daniels testified in court about her sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 and the payment she received from him for keeping quiet about it during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump is at the center of a storm over the testimony of a porn star. Daniels, 45, appeared in court for the first time to testify about the sexual contact she had with Trump and the payment she received. The ex-president is accused of paying for the default. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press and WSJ.

Details

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels testified on Tuesday at the trial where former President Donald Trump is accused of paying to keep damaging revelations quiet.  Daniels spoke about a sexual relationship the porn actress says she had with Trump in 2006, and she also revealed how he paid her to keep it quiet during his presidential campaign 10 years later.

Context

Daniels told indecent details, despite repeated objections from defense lawyers.

Donald Trump met adult film actress Stormy Daniels in silk pajamas in his penthouse at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006, she told jurors on Tuesday during his trial.

I asked: "Does Mr. Hefner know that you stole his pajamas?

- Daniels recalls, joking when she saw Trump.

She was referring to Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, who was known for wearing similar outfits.

Image

Later, they had sex, Daniels testified, and after it was over, she remembers her hands shaking as she tried to button up her gold high-heeled shoes. As she was preparing to leave, she said, Trump expressed interest in meeting again. "Let's meet again, honey," she recalls him saying.

Weinstein returned to prison after a short stay in the hospital, where he could be treated as a VIP08.05.24, 13:01 • 15118 views

This is the type of testimony that has an irreversible effect. How can we get back to that in a way that is fair to President Trump?

- said lawyer Todd Blanche.

The judge denied the motion and said that defense lawyers should have raised more objections during the testimony. Subsequently, Trump's team took the opportunity to address questions to Daniels, portraying her as motivated by personal animosity and benefiting from her statements against Trump.

Image

For reference

The illegal payment, according to the prosecutor's reconstruction, was made on the eve of the 2016 presidential election to silence a porn star who intended to disclose details of an alleged sexual encounter with a former White House resident that took place ten years ago.

Image

According to the prosecution, in order to make the payment, Trump falsified his company's accounting records through former fixer Michael Cohen, committing a crime. The former president denies any wrongdoing.

Recall

Federal Judge Eileen Cannon postponed the date of the trial in the case of former US President Donald Trump's improper handling of classified documents.

Biden may withdraw from election race in favor of Michelle Obama - media06.05.24, 09:46 • 28689 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
stormy-danielsStormy Daniels
maikl-koen-iurystMichael Cohen
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

