Porn actress Stormy Daniels tells in court about her meeting with Trump

Donald Trump is at the center of a storm over the testimony of a porn star. Daniels, 45, appeared in court for the first time to testify about the sexual contact she had with Trump and the payment she received. The ex-president is accused of paying for the default. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press and WSJ.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels testified on Tuesday at the trial where former President Donald Trump is accused of paying to keep damaging revelations quiet. Daniels spoke about a sexual relationship the porn actress says she had with Trump in 2006, and she also revealed how he paid her to keep it quiet during his presidential campaign 10 years later.

Daniels told indecent details, despite repeated objections from defense lawyers.

Donald Trump met adult film actress Stormy Daniels in silk pajamas in his penthouse at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006, she told jurors on Tuesday during his trial.

I asked: "Does Mr. Hefner know that you stole his pajamas? - Daniels recalls, joking when she saw Trump.

She was referring to Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, who was known for wearing similar outfits.

Later, they had sex, Daniels testified, and after it was over, she remembers her hands shaking as she tried to button up her gold high-heeled shoes. As she was preparing to leave, she said, Trump expressed interest in meeting again. "Let's meet again, honey," she recalls him saying.

This is the type of testimony that has an irreversible effect. How can we get back to that in a way that is fair to President Trump? - said lawyer Todd Blanche.

The judge denied the motion and said that defense lawyers should have raised more objections during the testimony. Subsequently, Trump's team took the opportunity to address questions to Daniels, portraying her as motivated by personal animosity and benefiting from her statements against Trump.

The illegal payment, according to the prosecutor's reconstruction, was made on the eve of the 2016 presidential election to silence a porn star who intended to disclose details of an alleged sexual encounter with a former White House resident that took place ten years ago.

According to the prosecution, in order to make the payment, Trump falsified his company's accounting records through former fixer Michael Cohen, committing a crime. The former president denies any wrongdoing.

Federal Judge Eileen Cannon postponed the date of the trial in the case of former US President Donald Trump's improper handling of classified documents.

