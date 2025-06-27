Man in Lviv region attacked four women with a knife: two died, two more were injured

An incident involving a cold weapon occurred in the town of Vynnyky in Lviv Oblast. A man attacked four women with a knife. Two of them died, and two others were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Oblast police.

Two of them – the suspect's 80-year-old mother and 56-year-old sister – died on the spot. Two other women – another sister and a 75-year-old neighbor – were injured and hospitalized.

Eyewitnesses reported the murder in a private house to the police. A community police officer, an investigative and operational group from the Lviv District Police Department No. 1, criminal investigation operatives, and other special units promptly arrived at the scene.

As established by law enforcement, a 47-year-old local resident was involved in the attack. He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. An investigation is underway, police are clarifying all circumstances of the incident and deciding on the legal qualification of the crime.

