Man in Lviv region attacked four women with a knife: two died, two more were injured

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
04:06 PM • 15925 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
03:44 PM • 41965 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 71756 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 45216 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 145299 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 49707 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 64341 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55268 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 51470 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217820 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
89%
745mm
Popular news
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30June 27, 09:20 AM • 86845 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 58818 views
Iran rejected US claims about resuming nuclear talks next weekJune 27, 10:36 AM • 39088 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 109303 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 100150 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 71756 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 100436 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 145299 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 109518 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217820 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice03:37 PM • 19993 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci02:27 PM • 22602 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 100436 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 58963 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 105788 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Man in Lviv region attacked four women with a knife: two died, two more were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3394 views

In Vynnyky, Lviv region, a man attacked four women with a knife. Two of them, the suspect's 80-year-old mother and 56-year-old sister, died, and two more women were hospitalized with injuries.

Man in Lviv region attacked four women with a knife: two died, two more were injured

An incident involving a cold weapon occurred in the town of Vynnyky in Lviv Oblast. A man attacked four women with a knife. Two of them died, and two others were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Oblast police.

Details

Two of them – the suspect's 80-year-old mother and 56-year-old sister – died on the spot. Two other women – another sister and a 75-year-old neighbor – were injured and hospitalized.

Eyewitnesses reported the murder in a private house to the police. A community police officer, an investigative and operational group from the Lviv District Police Department No. 1, criminal investigation operatives, and other special units promptly arrived at the scene.

As established by law enforcement, a 47-year-old local resident was involved in the attack. He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. An investigation is underway, police are clarifying all circumstances of the incident and deciding on the legal qualification of the crime.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, the issue of legal qualification is being resolved.

In Odesa, on Kulikovo field, a man with knives attacked police officers, there are wounded02.05.25, 18:39 • 10127 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9