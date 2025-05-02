In Odesa, on Kulikovo field, a man with knives attacked police officers, there are wounded

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16570 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35093 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 42316 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 29459 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 40858 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 73915 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 143441 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 122191 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 130377 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 128216 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
18%
752 mm
Popular news

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48342 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 19778 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 21880 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 21438 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 21979 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 15801 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 22365 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 42316 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48702 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 130791 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 5316 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 7968 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 10465 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 30349 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 34626 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In Odesa, on Kulikovo field, a man with knives attacked police officers, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1788 views

In Odesa, on Kulikovo field, a man with two knives attacked police officers who were guarding the order. Both police officers and the attacker were hospitalized with injuries.

In Odesa, on Kulikovo field, a man with knives attacked police officers, there are wounded

In Kulikovo Pole in Odesa, a man attacked police officers with two knives, there are wounded, reports UNN with reference to the National Police Department in Odesa region.

A man attacked law enforcement officers who were on duty to protect public order with two knives, causing them stab wounds. In order to repel the attack and detain the offender, the police used firearms against the attacker

- the message says.

According to law enforcement officers, the attacker was hospitalized with injuries. Police officers were also hospitalized as a result of the stab wounds they received.

An investigative team is working at the scene.

Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer).

Let us remind you

On May 2, 2014, mass riots took place on Hretska Square and on Kulikovo Field in Odesa. Then, as a result of clashes between participants of "Euromaidan" and participants of the "Antimaidan" movement and a fire in the House of Trade Unions, 48 people died.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$61.34
Bitcoin
$97,757.70
S&P 500
$5,675.59
Tesla
$286.54
Газ TTF
$33.25
Золото
$3,271.70
Ethereum
$1,849.02