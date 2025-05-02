In Odesa, on Kulikovo field, a man with knives attacked police officers, there are wounded

In Kulikovo Pole in Odesa, a man attacked police officers with two knives, there are wounded, reports UNN with reference to the National Police Department in Odesa region.

A man attacked law enforcement officers who were on duty to protect public order with two knives, causing them stab wounds. In order to repel the attack and detain the offender, the police used firearms against the attacker - the message says.

According to law enforcement officers, the attacker was hospitalized with injuries. Police officers were also hospitalized as a result of the stab wounds they received.

An investigative team is working at the scene.

Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer).

Let us remind you

On May 2, 2014, mass riots took place on Hretska Square and on Kulikovo Field in Odesa. Then, as a result of clashes between participants of "Euromaidan" and participants of the "Antimaidan" movement and a fire in the House of Trade Unions, 48 people died.