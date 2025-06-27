$41.590.08
I think something will happen there: Trump spoke about the "settlement" of Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5910 views

US President Donald Trump made a statement about the future "settlement" of the war in Ukraine, referring to a conversation with Putin.

I think something will happen there: Trump spoke about the "settlement" of Russia's war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump noted that something will happen in Russia's war in Ukraine that will "settle" it, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The American leader referred to his recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but did not provide any other details.

“I want us to be able to provide them to you”: Trump responded to whether the US will provide Patriot to Ukraine25.06.25, 18:45 • 2966 views

We are working on this issue. President Putin called and said: "I would be happy to help you with Iran." I said: "Do me a favor: I'll deal with Iran. Help me with Russia. We need to settle this issue." And I think something will happen there

- Trump said.

Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends26.06.25, 13:24 • 2372 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
