I think something will happen there: Trump spoke about the "settlement" of Russia's war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump noted that something will happen in Russia's war in Ukraine that will "settle" it, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The American leader referred to his recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but did not provide any other details.

We are working on this issue. President Putin called and said: "I would be happy to help you with Iran." I said: "Do me a favor: I'll deal with Iran. Help me with Russia. We need to settle this issue." And I think something will happen there - Trump said.

