Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 10008 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27588 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 26108 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72661 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 46261 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 49143 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 59996 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 90574 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 93717 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91499 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 76257 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 60498 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29422 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 44840 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 5368 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27642 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72709 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 95495 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 101959 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 109745 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29885 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 42418 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 50457 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 45298 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 80276 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

Donald Trump is ready to visit the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey. His participation depends on the presence of Vladimir Putin at these negotiations.

Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that his American counterpart Donald Trump told him that he would attend potential peace talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Turkey if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin also agrees to participate. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

He (Trump) said: "If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara to solve the problem, then I will also come. We will make the necessary contacts, and, God willing, this meeting will take place as soon as possible

- Erdoğan's office quoted him as saying to reporters on Thursday.

A ceasefire in the Middle East could be a good example for Russia and Ukraine - Witkoff26.06.25, 11:49 • 1654 views

Addition

Yesterday, June 25, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would like to get out of the war, it is a big problem for him.

Trump previously held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit and stated that he did not talk to Zelenskyy about a ceasefire during the meeting, adding that the Ukrainian leader was gracious. The US President also noted that he wants to talk to Putin.

Zelenskyy, commenting on the meeting with Trump, stated that, in particular, the parties discussed the purchase of American air defense systems to cover Ukrainian cities, possible co-production of drones, exchanges of prisoners and the dead. Separately, Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on the successful operation in the Middle East and spoke about the situation on the battlefield.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9