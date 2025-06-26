Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that his American counterpart Donald Trump told him that he would attend potential peace talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Turkey if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin also agrees to participate. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

He (Trump) said: "If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara to solve the problem, then I will also come. We will make the necessary contacts, and, God willing, this meeting will take place as soon as possible - Erdoğan's office quoted him as saying to reporters on Thursday.

Yesterday, June 25, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would like to get out of the war, it is a big problem for him.

Trump previously held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit and stated that he did not talk to Zelenskyy about a ceasefire during the meeting, adding that the Ukrainian leader was gracious. The US President also noted that he wants to talk to Putin.

Zelenskyy, commenting on the meeting with Trump, stated that, in particular, the parties discussed the purchase of American air defense systems to cover Ukrainian cities, possible co-production of drones, exchanges of prisoners and the dead. Separately, Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on the successful operation in the Middle East and spoke about the situation on the battlefield.