A ceasefire in the Middle East could be a good example for Russia and Ukraine - Witkoff

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
08:26 AM • 10365 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 44230 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 31985 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 37821 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 53737 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 87026 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 92744 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 90817 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 86094 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 65173 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
66%
746mm
Popular news
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26June 26, 12:41 AM • 36407 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind barsJune 26, 01:14 AM • 60851 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed thisJune 26, 01:45 AM • 62952 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 62486 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people05:44 AM • 46638 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”09:58 AM • 7176 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 44164 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 81992 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 88450 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 96920 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 18777 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 36500 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 44714 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 40412 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 75784 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

A ceasefire in the Middle East could be a good example for Russia and Ukraine - Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

Steve Witkoff, the US President's special representative, expressed hope that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran could be an example for resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He also noted that Iran's nuclear program was almost completely destroyed after US strikes.

A ceasefire in the Middle East could be a good example for Russia and Ukraine - Witkoff

U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff expressed hope that a quick ceasefire between Israel or Iran could be a good example for Russia's war against Ukraine, UNN writes, citing comment by Witkoff for CNBC.

Details

I think when you see the hope that is now radiating as a result of what happened here, I think it may well spill over to Russia and Ukraine. That's what we hope. We hope that people, looking at what happened in Iran, will say: you know what? We also want to be part of such a peace process 

- Witkoff said, answering a question about whether an agreement between Iran and Israel could affect the peace process between Russia and Ukraine.

Witkoff also expressed hope that the situation in Iran would lead to very good consequences in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Addition

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the entry into force of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Iranian state television Press TV also reported the start of the ceasefire.

Witkoff said that Iran's nuclear program after the US strikes is almost impossible to restore, it will take years.

In all three cases, most, if not all, of the centrifuges were damaged or destroyed in such a way that it would be almost impossible for them to restore this program. In my opinion, and in the opinion of many other experts who have seen the raw data, it will take years 

– Trump's special envoy said.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9