A ceasefire in the Middle East could be a good example for Russia and Ukraine - Witkoff

U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff expressed hope that a quick ceasefire between Israel or Iran could be a good example for Russia's war against Ukraine, UNN writes, citing comment by Witkoff for CNBC.

Details

I think when you see the hope that is now radiating as a result of what happened here, I think it may well spill over to Russia and Ukraine. That's what we hope. We hope that people, looking at what happened in Iran, will say: you know what? We also want to be part of such a peace process - Witkoff said, answering a question about whether an agreement between Iran and Israel could affect the peace process between Russia and Ukraine.

Witkoff also expressed hope that the situation in Iran would lead to very good consequences in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Addition

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the entry into force of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Iranian state television Press TV also reported the start of the ceasefire.

Witkoff said that Iran's nuclear program after the US strikes is almost impossible to restore, it will take years.