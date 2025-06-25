“I want us to be able to provide them to you”: Trump responded to whether the US will provide Patriot to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that the US intends to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, but he emphasized that they are also needed by the US and Israel. American manufacturer Raytheon plans to double the production of Patriot missiles in Europe.
US President Donald Trump said he wants the US to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, but stressed that they are also needed by America and Israel. Trump said this during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit, reports UNN.
Details
They (Ukraine, - ed.) want to get missiles for Patriot. We'll see. We need them too, we supply them to Israel, they are very effective. Of course, they want to get them. This is a very good question. I want us to be able to provide them to you
Recall
American air defense systems manufacturer Raytheon plans to double the production of Patriot missiles in Europe in response to growing demand, including due to the war in Ukraine.