“I want us to be able to provide them to you”: Trump responded to whether the US will provide Patriot to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he wants the US to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, but stressed that they are also needed by America and Israel. Trump said this during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit, reports UNN.

Details

They (Ukraine, - ed.) want to get missiles for Patriot. We'll see. We need them too, we supply them to Israel, they are very effective. Of course, they want to get them. This is a very good question. I want us to be able to provide them to you - Trump said.

Recall

American air defense systems manufacturer Raytheon plans to double the production of Patriot missiles in Europe in response to growing demand, including due to the war in Ukraine.