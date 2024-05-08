ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Weinstein returned to prison after a short stay in the hospital, where he could be treated as a VIP

Weinstein returned to prison after a short stay in the hospital, where he could be treated as a VIP

 • 15119 views

Harvey Weinstein has returned to prison after a 10-day hospital stay for treatment of pneumonia, heart problems, and other medical issues such as diabetes. According to media reports, he was treated in a separate ward with improved conditions.

Harvey Weinstein has returned to New York's Rikers Island prison after a hospital stay. UNN reports with reference to The Independent.

Details

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been returned to a New York prison after a 10-day hospital stay.

His publicist, Jude Engelmeyer, said that Weinstein was transferred late Monday night from Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan to an infirmary in the city's Rikers Island jail complex.

This happened a few hours after the non-profit publication The City reported that Weinstein was placed in a separate room in the intensive care unit with a TV, phone and bathroom, rather than on a separate floor where prisoners usually live.

Engelmeyer denied this claim, saying that Weinstein "did not receive preferential or VIP treatment" and was not placed in a room that could be characterized as a hospital suite. Engelmeyer said he was placed on the inmate floor, where everyone has access to a room with a phone and TV.

He was transferred back to prison because of pressure, because of the news that someone considered his treatment to be VIP treatment

- He said.

Craig Rothfeld, a prison counselor, responded to an email sent by Weinstein's lawyer, stating that the decision to return Weinstein to Rikers was made by medical staff.

Engelmeyer said that Weinstein was being treated in the hospital for pneumonia, which he constantly has due to heart problems, as well as other medical problems, including diabetes.

Add

Weinstein was brought to Bellevue Hospital a few hours after he was transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility to Rikers Prison on April 26, and less than a day after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his conviction.

The appellate court ruled that the Manhattan trial judge had allowed the jury to see and hear too much evidence that was not directly related to the charges against him and ordered a new trial, overturning his 23-year prison sentence. Weinstein remained in prison, however, as in 2022 he was found guilty of another rape in Los Angeles and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Gerard Depardieu detained in Paris on sexual assault charges29.04.24, 13:01 • 82815 views

