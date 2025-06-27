$41.590.08
"Oreshnik" and AI-equipped "Shahed" with a camera: downed Russian drones showcased in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4816 views

Fragments of downed Russian drones were displayed at an exhibition in Kyiv, including the "Oreshnik" ballistic missile and an updated "Shahed" with artificial intelligence and a camera. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted the presence of foreign components in Russian missiles and drones.

"Oreshnik" and AI-equipped "Shahed" with a camera: downed Russian drones showcased in Kyiv

In Kyiv, at an exhibition of downed Russian drones, fragments were demonstrated, including those of an "Oreshnik" and a "Shahed" with artificial intelligence and a camera, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

During the "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work" press conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha emphasized that the barbaric missile and drone attacks on peaceful Ukrainians, civilian infrastructure, and residential areas, which are becoming increasingly massive, indicate that Russia still has access to critically important components, raw materials, equipment, and software.

As a result of analyzing the remnants of Russian missiles and drones, we constantly find foreign components manufactured in at least 19 countries of the world 

- said Sybiha.

In Kyiv, an exhibition of downed Russian UAVs was demonstrated, which contain foreign components – in particular, from European Union countries and the USA.

Fragments of "Oreshnik"

The so-called "Oreshnik" is a medium-range ballistic missile, up to 5,000 km.

The photo shows fragments of an "Oreshnik" which the Russian Federation launched on November 21, 2024, at Dnipro. The combat stage and part of the engine unit (round) are demonstrated.

"Shahed" with artificial intelligence and camera

The photo shows an Iranian Shahed-136, which was shot down with small arms in Sumy region two weeks ago. This is an updated version that has artificial intelligence and a video data transmission channel. It can carry a 30 kg warhead.

These updated versions with cameras are used near the combat engagement line, because the data transmission channel does not allow them to fly more than 20-40 km deep. This is a version to hit along the front line. 

The HUR showed the innards of the modernized Shahed-136 with a camera and artificial intelligence27.06.25, 11:32 • 2698 views

Geran-type drones. Iranian and Russian versions

The photo demonstrates "Shaheds". The white one is one of the first that was shot down back in autumn 2022. Pure Iranian assembly. The black "Shahed" is an improved, Russian-assembled one with onboard radio-electronic equipment (avionics).

The expert explained that Russia currently has two factories, two assemblies of two modifications. They are generally very similar to each other. They have the same airframe, engines. But the Russian assembly (black "Shahed"), particularly in the "Y" series, already has onboard radio-electronic equipment.

Video cameras that work via satellite are already being installed in "Geran-2". This is not yet widespread. It's coming as an upgrade.

The expert at the exhibition noted that currently a lot of Chinese electronic components are used by Russia in its drones. However, not all important microprocessors are manufactured in China; these companies are American, Swiss, and Dutch. 

Russian foam drone - "Gerbera"

The expert noted that a great many of them are being detected. Their task is to distract Ukraine's air defense forces and means. It is made of foam, weighs 10-15 kg. It can carry a warhead, but up to 5 kg. Compared to other means of destruction, it does not pose a significant threat. Moreover, the warhead does not always work. It flies low, not rising like "Shaheds" to 4 thousand meters.

Main Directorate of Intelligence: Western cooperation is key to stopping supplies of components in Russian weapons27.06.25, 17:34 • 1390 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
Sumy Oblast
Dnipro
Shahed-136
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
