Main Directorate of Intelligence: Western cooperation is key to stopping supplies of components in Russian weapons

Despite the West's continued support for Ukraine, foreign-made components are still found in Russian weapons, and companies may not even know that they are supplying components to the Russian Federation. To overcome this problem, clear cooperation between governments, businesses, and special services is necessary. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, told journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

A sanction is an obstacle, it is a barrier for the enemy, but it is not a stone wall. This can be compared to the work of Ukrainian EW and Russian UAVs. Our specialists are constantly improving EW to shoot down UAVs and prevent damage, and the enemy is constantly improving their own unmanned systems. And this is a constant process, and sanctions also require constant control, constant expansion, constant improvement, and, of course, control over their implementation. - said Yusov.

He noted that despite more than three years of full-scale invasion, a large number of foreign components, including from Western countries, are still observed, among them countries that sincerely support Ukraine, but nevertheless, there are individual firms, individual components that are still present in Russian weapons.

This should not be the case. As real fraudsters and thieves often practice, and Russians are criminals of a broad profile, and theft is also their spectrum, as is smuggling, and other things, they certainly erase the markings (on weapons - ed.) to pass off a conditional "Shahed" as a conditional "Geran", although real specialists and the entire free world perfectly understand what and where it is produced. As for Iranian components, from the very beginning, when there were supplies, it was, in fact, Iranian production, but today Russia is expanding production on its own territory as well - emphasized Yusov.

According to him, to counter the production of Russian "Shaheds", it is important to continue and strengthen defense assistance to Ukraine.

That is, we are talking about defense, and about avoiding, and about preventing war crimes by the Russians. And together with such assistance and the expansion of the coalition, this work is being carried out. This is undoubtedly sanctions, sanctions, and once again sanctions. And one cannot talk about supporting Ukraine on the one hand, and on the other hand not strengthen the sanctions policy or not control the implementation of already adopted sanctions packages. This is a complex work. Ukraine is doing such work with partners - noted the GUR representative.

In addition, he emphasizes that some manufacturers of goods may not even know that they are selling components to Russia.

Different cases of civilian use, dual-use, shell companies are used in the third. That is, there can also be cases when this or that manufacturer sells to a seemingly non-obvious buyer who is not directly connected with the aggressor state, but eventually we find these components. That is why there should be a joint team effort of Ukraine with partners, and not only international governments, but also private manufacturers to prevent such manifestations and cut off such supply chains - concluded Yusov.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the "Components in Weapons" section of the War&Sanctions portal published the electronic component base and a 3D model with the schematic arrangement of the components of the new series MS Shahed-136 attack UAV.