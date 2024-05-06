Biden may withdraw from election race in favor of Michelle Obama - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88635 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109002 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151775 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155702 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251623 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174466 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165676 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148368 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36705 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70978 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38840 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32276 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64832 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251623 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212546 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238266 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225013 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88635 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64832 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70978 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113183 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114068 views
Actual
Biden may withdraw from election race in favor of Michelle Obama - media

Biden may withdraw from election race in favor of Michelle Obama - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28690 views

According to rumors cited by Der Spiegel, Biden may withdraw from the race in favor of Michelle Obama, who may be nominated at the party convention in August.

US President Joe Biden may withdraw his candidacy from the election race in favor of Michelle Obama, the wife of the 44th head of the White House, Barack Obama.  Biden may announce this at a party convention in August, Der Spiegel writes, citing its own sources, UNN reports

Details 

"For months now, rumors have been circulating that the former first lady may run for president; that at the Democratic Party conference in August, Joe Biden will announce his resignation in a solemn gesture and nominate Michelle Obama to take his place," Der Spiegel writes. 

The publication notes that last year, even the US government said that the Democrats were checking Michelle Obama's chances through  polls.

However, when a tabloid recently ran a column saying that the Obamas were urging Biden  not to run, Michelle issued a rebuttal. As her spokeswoman explained, Michelle Obama fully supports the campaign of Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris. 

According to Der Spiegel, bookmakers in the US still consider Michelle Obama to be one of the most promising candidates in the November presidential election.

Leader of the Democrats in Congress: US may have to intervene in conflict if Ukraine "falls"06.05.24, 09:09 • 27866 views

The publication writes that two-thirds of Americans believe that 81-year-old Biden is too old to lead the most powerful country in the world for another four years. But many also look at Trump with "horror." 

At first glance, according to Der Spiegel, Michelle Obama seems to be the opposite of Biden and Trump: "a woman who has not allowed herself to be poisoned by the hardships and cynicism of the political establishment and has maintained an almost disarming openness despite eight years in the White House." 

In Michelle Obama's view, politics is a dirty business that is best kept out of. Der Spiegel believes that Michelle Obama is probably popular because she stays away from specific policies. 

"We don't know what she thinks about the war in Ukraine or the fight against inflation. Instead, she writes about how she wants her daughters to take their time with dating and stay away from men who don't want them to make a career," the newspaper writes.

Trump compares current Biden government to Gestapo - media05.05.24, 19:20 • 25242 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
barack-obamaBarack Obama
der-spiegelDer Spiegel
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising