Biden may withdraw from election race in favor of Michelle Obama - media

US President Joe Biden may withdraw his candidacy from the election race in favor of Michelle Obama, the wife of the 44th head of the White House, Barack Obama. Biden may announce this at a party convention in August, Der Spiegel writes, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

"For months now, rumors have been circulating that the former first lady may run for president; that at the Democratic Party conference in August, Joe Biden will announce his resignation in a solemn gesture and nominate Michelle Obama to take his place," Der Spiegel writes.

The publication notes that last year, even the US government said that the Democrats were checking Michelle Obama's chances through polls.

However, when a tabloid recently ran a column saying that the Obamas were urging Biden not to run, Michelle issued a rebuttal. As her spokeswoman explained, Michelle Obama fully supports the campaign of Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Der Spiegel, bookmakers in the US still consider Michelle Obama to be one of the most promising candidates in the November presidential election.

The publication writes that two-thirds of Americans believe that 81-year-old Biden is too old to lead the most powerful country in the world for another four years. But many also look at Trump with "horror."

At first glance, according to Der Spiegel, Michelle Obama seems to be the opposite of Biden and Trump: "a woman who has not allowed herself to be poisoned by the hardships and cynicism of the political establishment and has maintained an almost disarming openness despite eight years in the White House."

In Michelle Obama's view, politics is a dirty business that is best kept out of. Der Spiegel believes that Michelle Obama is probably popular because she stays away from specific policies.

"We don't know what she thinks about the war in Ukraine or the fight against inflation. Instead, she writes about how she wants her daughters to take their time with dating and stay away from men who don't want them to make a career," the newspaper writes.

