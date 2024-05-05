Trump compares current Biden government to Gestapo - media

Former US President Donald Trump has compared the current government of President Joe Biden to the Gestapo, the political police that operated during the Nazi era. This was reported by Swissinfo , UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper, Donald Trump compared the current government of President Joe Biden to the Gestapo, which existed during the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler from 1933 to 1945.

These people run the Gestapo government - Trump said

The publication notes that the Nazi comparison was part of a longer tirade in which Trump accused the Biden administration of involvement in four criminal cases currently underway against him in different states.

It's the only way they think they can win - Trump added.

It is noted that Trump regularly uses radical rhetoric, uses hateful and inhumane language, makes racist statements and incites against minorities.

Recall

At a trial in New York, Donald Trump was sentenced to a $9,000 fine because former President Donald Trump repeatedly violated an order prohibiting him from making public statements about witnesses and jurors.