Simion Challenges Romanian Presidential Election Results in Constitutional Court Citing "External Interference": Durov Agreed to Testify

The leader of the far-right AUR party, George Simion, who lost the presidential elections in Romania, appealed to the country's Constitutional Court with a demand to cancel their results. He announced this on social network X, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, he made the corresponding decision due to "external interference of state and non-state actors" in the electoral process.

This time it has been proven with evidence! Neither France, nor Moldova, nor anyone else has the right to interfere in the elections of another country - Simion wrote.

Meanwhile, Telegram founder Pavel Durov stated that he is ready to testify regarding the alleged external interference in the presidential elections in Romania.

"I am ready to come and testify if it helps Romanian democracy," Durov wrote in response to Simion's post.

Context

Earlier, Durov claimed that the government of one of the European countries, hinting at France, asked to block "conservative" channels before the elections in Romania.

Far-right pro-Russian politician George Simion lost the presidential elections in Romania to pro-European candidate Nicusor Dan.

Initially, Simion announced his victory in the elections and called on supporters to take to the streets on Monday morning, May 19, to protest against the official election results.

However, later the politician acknowledged Dan's victory. He thanked his supporters, urging them to continue the fight.

