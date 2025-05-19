It is important that the support continues: Zelensky invited the newly elected President of Romania to Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the newly elected President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, and invited him to Ukraine, reports UNN.

I spoke with the newly elected President of Romania, Nicușor Dan. I congratulated him on his victory in the presidential elections. It is very important that Romania develops and that we all cooperate together in our region and in Europe - Zelenskyy wrote in Telegram

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine respects Romania and the choice of the Romanian people.

This is a country on which a lot depends in matters of security. We are very grateful for the contribution to protecting the lives of our people. It is important that support for Ukraine continues. Romania understands how important the fight for freedom and justice is. I invited Nicușor Dan to come to Ukraine. We also discussed the nearest opportunities to meet - Zelenskyy reported.

Addition

The mayor of Bucharest, pro-European and pro-Ukrainian politician Nicușor Dan won the presidential elections in Romania.

It is noted that Dan received more than 7% more votes than his opponent, pro-Russian candidate George Simion.

Pro-Russian candidate Simion conceded defeat in the Romanian presidential election