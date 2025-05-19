$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Pro-Russian candidate Simion conceded defeat in the Romanian presidential election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

George Simion, leader of the pro-Russian "Alliance for the Unity of Romanians", acknowledged Nicușor Dan's victory. Simion thanked his supporters, urging them to continue the fight.

Pro-Russian candidate Simion conceded defeat in the Romanian presidential election

The leader of the pro-Russian "Alliance for the Unity of Romanians" George Simion admitted defeat in the presidential elections to the pro-European candidate, the mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan. He published the corresponding appeal on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

Simion noted that Dan won the election, and "it was the will of the Romanian people."

I thank more than 5 million Romanians who trusted me

- said the politician.

He also called on his supporters not to give up and to "continue the fight for justice, Christian values, the traditional family and freedom". At the same time, Simion added that despite more than 5.2 million votes received, he feels a "bitter taste of defeat".

Let us remind you

The new President of Romania will be the pro-European candidate, the mayor of the country's capital, Bucharest, Nicușor Dan. He received more than 54% of the vote.

Dan has already been congratulated on his victory in the elections by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Dan's opponent, George Simion, on the other hand, announced his victory in the elections and called on supporters to take to the streets on Monday morning, May 19, to protest against the official election results.

Elections in Romania: Simion and Georgescu were expelled from the polling station in a suburb of Bucharest after attempting to make statements18.05.25, 11:31 • 3754 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics News of the World
Romania
