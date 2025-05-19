Pro-Russian candidate Simion conceded defeat in the Romanian presidential election

The leader of the pro-Russian "Alliance for the Unity of Romanians" George Simion admitted defeat in the presidential elections to the pro-European candidate, the mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan. He published the corresponding appeal on Facebook, reports UNN.

Simion noted that Dan won the election, and "it was the will of the Romanian people."

I thank more than 5 million Romanians who trusted me - said the politician.

He also called on his supporters not to give up and to "continue the fight for justice, Christian values, the traditional family and freedom". At the same time, Simion added that despite more than 5.2 million votes received, he feels a "bitter taste of defeat".

The new President of Romania will be the pro-European candidate, the mayor of the country's capital, Bucharest, Nicușor Dan. He received more than 54% of the vote.

Dan has already been congratulated on his victory in the elections by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Dan's opponent, George Simion, on the other hand, announced his victory in the elections and called on supporters to take to the streets on Monday morning, May 19, to protest against the official election results.

