A quarrel between women in Kyiv ended in tragedy: arson of a kiosk and death

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 21461 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 60234 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 128595 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 62038 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 122682 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 60272 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 198927 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 96540 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 158414 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110552 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.7m/s
84%
745mm
Popular news

They chained their son and then set him on fire: in Zakarpattia, the court sentenced the parents for the fatal "punishment"

May 20, 11:41 AM • 6210 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 30629 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

May 20, 12:57 PM • 42389 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 77187 views

Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

05:11 PM • 27283 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 77219 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 128595 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 122682 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 198927 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 167814 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Hungary

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 119915 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 86731 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 82359 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 165038 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 166783 views
Actual

Facebook

Iron dome

Fox News

The Guardian

F-16 Fighting Falcon

A quarrel between women in Kyiv ended in tragedy: arson of a kiosk and death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

A woman has been detained in Kyiv on suspicion of setting fire to a kiosk near the train station, which resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman. The conflict between them led to tragedy.

A quarrel between women in Kyiv ended in tragedy: arson of a kiosk and death

In Kyiv, a conflict between two women ended in arson and death. Police detained a suspect who, after a quarrel, set fire to a shopping kiosk, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old woman, UNN reports with reference to a report from the capital's National Police Department.

Details

It is noted that the police department at railway transport stations received a report that non-functioning shopping kiosks were burning near the capital's railway station. After extinguishing the fire, rescuers discovered the body of a deceased woman, and the investigative team documented the crime.

As law enforcement officers found out, a native of Luhansk region was involved in the intentional arson, who had hostile relations with the deceased. Abandoned kiosks near the railway station were a place where they drank alcoholic beverages, later a conflict arose between the women, after which the offender, taking advantage of the helpless state of the drunken acquaintance, set fire to the kiosk with a lighter and fled the scene

- the statement reads.

Wanted to blow up the building of the Kyiv TCC after the arson of military vehicles: the SBU detained a 17-year-old FSB agent for the second time19.05.25, 14:39 • 2452 views

It is indicated that during operational search measures, criminal investigation officers, together with criminal analysis analysts, searched for and detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

"Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Solomyansky District Prosecutor's Office, informed the perpetrator of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Intentional destruction or damage to property by arson, which caused the death of a person". The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention, she faces up to 10 years in prison for what she has done," the law enforcement officers added.

Let us remind you

The Security Service and the National Police exposed new attempts by the Russian Federation to destabilize the internal situation in the capital and front-line regions of Ukraine. As a result of complex measures, 5 accomplices of Russian special services who committed a series of arsons in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions were detained.

They chained their son and then set him on fire: in Zakarpattia, the court sentenced the parents for the fatal "punishment"20.05.25, 14:41 • 6026 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent
$65.66
Bitcoin
$106,988.90
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,296.92
Ethereum
$2,496.58