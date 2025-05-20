A quarrel between women in Kyiv ended in tragedy: arson of a kiosk and death

In Kyiv, a conflict between two women ended in arson and death. Police detained a suspect who, after a quarrel, set fire to a shopping kiosk, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old woman, UNN reports with reference to a report from the capital's National Police Department.

Details

It is noted that the police department at railway transport stations received a report that non-functioning shopping kiosks were burning near the capital's railway station. After extinguishing the fire, rescuers discovered the body of a deceased woman, and the investigative team documented the crime.

As law enforcement officers found out, a native of Luhansk region was involved in the intentional arson, who had hostile relations with the deceased. Abandoned kiosks near the railway station were a place where they drank alcoholic beverages, later a conflict arose between the women, after which the offender, taking advantage of the helpless state of the drunken acquaintance, set fire to the kiosk with a lighter and fled the scene - the statement reads.

It is indicated that during operational search measures, criminal investigation officers, together with criminal analysis analysts, searched for and detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

"Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Solomyansky District Prosecutor's Office, informed the perpetrator of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Intentional destruction or damage to property by arson, which caused the death of a person". The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention, she faces up to 10 years in prison for what she has done," the law enforcement officers added.

