Wanted to blow up the building of the Kyiv TCC after the arson of military vehicles: the SBU detained a 17-year-old FSB agent for the second time

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13655 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 71172 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27862 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29356 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 27004 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20368 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48443 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34295 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73619 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72536 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense

May 19, 02:09 AM • 20570 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM • 40490 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

May 19, 02:58 AM • 30678 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

May 19, 03:27 AM • 39332 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 19225 views
Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 71172 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 48443 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 225390 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 438234 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 362992 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 19360 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 97695 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 184848 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 87435 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 88506 views
Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Wanted to blow up the building of the Kyiv TCC after the arson of military vehicles: the SBU detained a 17-year-old FSB agent for the second time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The SBU detained a 17-year-old FSB agent who was planning to blow up the TCC in Kyiv. He was already under investigation for setting fire to the Armed Forces car and received a new task from the FSB curator.

Wanted to blow up the building of the Kyiv TCC after the arson of military vehicles: the SBU detained a 17-year-old FSB agent for the second time

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented another terrorist attack in Kyiv, detaining a 17-year-old FSB agent who was preparing to blow up the administrative building of the capital's TCC. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case file, the enemy accomplice turned out to be a minor who is already suspected by law enforcement officers of setting fire to military vehicles, but the court released him from custody under house arrest.

Taking advantage of this, the young man contacted his FSB supervisor again in the messenger and informed him of his readiness to carry out tasks.

During the operational measures, SBU officers "intercepted" information: the defendant received a new task from the FSB - to blow up the building of the local TCC. To do this, the occupiers sent the minor the coordinates of a cache with an improvised explosive device (IED) made on the basis of plastic explosives

- the SBU says.

According to the special service, the agent had to secretly plant explosives under the walls of the military facility, after which the Russian special service planned to remotely detonate it together with its minor accomplice.

SBU officers detained the suspect "red-handed" when he took the IED from the cache and was heading to the designated "target".

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators informed the agent of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The issue of additional qualification of his actions under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law) is also being resolved.

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

In April, the SBU detained three agents of the Russian GRU in Vinnytsia. They were preparing to blow up a car of the Armed Forces and a police building. The perpetrators face life imprisonment for treason.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
