Wanted to blow up the building of the Kyiv TCC after the arson of military vehicles: the SBU detained a 17-year-old FSB agent for the second time

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented another terrorist attack in Kyiv, detaining a 17-year-old FSB agent who was preparing to blow up the administrative building of the capital's TCC. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

According to the case file, the enemy accomplice turned out to be a minor who is already suspected by law enforcement officers of setting fire to military vehicles, but the court released him from custody under house arrest.

Taking advantage of this, the young man contacted his FSB supervisor again in the messenger and informed him of his readiness to carry out tasks.

During the operational measures, SBU officers "intercepted" information: the defendant received a new task from the FSB - to blow up the building of the local TCC. To do this, the occupiers sent the minor the coordinates of a cache with an improvised explosive device (IED) made on the basis of plastic explosives - the SBU says.

According to the special service, the agent had to secretly plant explosives under the walls of the military facility, after which the Russian special service planned to remotely detonate it together with its minor accomplice.

SBU officers detained the suspect "red-handed" when he took the IED from the cache and was heading to the designated "target".

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators informed the agent of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The issue of additional qualification of his actions under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law) is also being resolved.

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

In April, the SBU detained three agents of the Russian GRU in Vinnytsia. They were preparing to blow up a car of the Armed Forces and a police building. The perpetrators face life imprisonment for treason.