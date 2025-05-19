Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

US President Donald Trump, after talking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that Ukraine and Russia will immediately begin negotiations to end the war. Trump wrote about this in his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

"My two-hour conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin has just ended. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and, more importantly, an end to the war. The terms for this will be discussed between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know the details of the negotiations that no one else knows. The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn't, I would have said so now, not later. Russia wants to conduct large-scale trade with the United States when this catastrophic "bloodbath" is over, and I agree with that. There is a huge opportunity for Russia to create a huge number of jobs and wealth. Its potential is unlimited. Similarly, Ukraine can greatly benefit from trade in the process of rebuilding its country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately," Trump wrote.

He noted that he informed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, the Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz and the President of Finland Alexander Stubb immediately after the conversation with Putin.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump said about readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.