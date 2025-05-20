Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, UNN reports, citing TVP.Info.

We will not send Polish troops to Ukraine. Our goal is to protect the border with Russia and Belarus and organize a center for the transfer of weapons and aid to Ukraine - said Tusk.

Earlier, Polish National Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh reported that Poland is not considering the possibility of sending its troops to Ukraine either now or in the future.

In April, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that sending Polish troops to Ukraine as part of a foreign contingent would give Russian propaganda an excuse to declare Warsaw's intentions to seize Ukrainian territories.