Leader of the Democrats in Congress: US may have to intervene in conflict if Ukraine "falls"

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94415 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109791 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152513 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252407 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174583 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165775 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28953 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25237 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32320 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25042 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22215 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252407 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226982 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212946 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238643 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225350 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94415 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68969 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75451 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113335 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114212 views
Leader of the Democrats in Congress: US may have to intervene in conflict if Ukraine "falls"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27862 views

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, warned that America would "have to intervene" with its military if Ukraine "falls" in a war with Russia, as Vladimir Putin seeks to recreate the Soviet Union and threatens NATO allies.

The leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives , Hakeem Jeffries, said that the United States should continue to support Ukraine to prevent a wider war. According to him, America "will have to intervene in the conflict" if Ukraine "falls."  This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details 

We cannot allow Ukraine to fall, because if it does, there is a strong possibility that America will have to intervene in the conflict - not just with our money, but with our military

- Jeffries said. 

According to a Democratic leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to recreate the Soviet Union, and thus threaten NATO allies. 

As Jeffries pointed out, Putin did not stop after invading neighboring Georgia, nor did he stop after seizing Crimea and eastern Ukraine. 

"Are we to believe that in the face of such consistent aggression, that if we allow Vladimir Putin to succeed in Ukraine, that he will stop at Ukraine? Of course not," Jeffries said.

Jeffries also  blamed the "pro-Putin faction" in the Republican Party for the delay in aid  to Ukraine.

"There's a growing pro-Putin faction in the Republican Party that doesn't want to support Ukraine and for some reason believes that Russia is not an enemy of the United States," Jeffries said.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is now facing a new stage of war03.05.24, 18:24 • 30320 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
hakeem-jeffriesHakeem Jeffries
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
natoNATO
krymCrimea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising