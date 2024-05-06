Leader of the Democrats in Congress: US may have to intervene in conflict if Ukraine "falls"

The leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives , Hakeem Jeffries, said that the United States should continue to support Ukraine to prevent a wider war. According to him, America "will have to intervene in the conflict" if Ukraine "falls." This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

We cannot allow Ukraine to fall, because if it does, there is a strong possibility that America will have to intervene in the conflict - not just with our money, but with our military - Jeffries said.

According to a Democratic leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to recreate the Soviet Union, and thus threaten NATO allies.

As Jeffries pointed out, Putin did not stop after invading neighboring Georgia, nor did he stop after seizing Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

"Are we to believe that in the face of such consistent aggression, that if we allow Vladimir Putin to succeed in Ukraine, that he will stop at Ukraine? Of course not," Jeffries said.

Jeffries also blamed the "pro-Putin faction" in the Republican Party for the delay in aid to Ukraine.

"There's a growing pro-Putin faction in the Republican Party that doesn't want to support Ukraine and for some reason believes that Russia is not an enemy of the United States," Jeffries said.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is now facing a new stage of war