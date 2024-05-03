Zelenskyy: Ukraine is now facing a new stage of war

Ukraine is facing a new stage of the war and must do everything to disrupt Russia's offensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday in a speech to border guards in Khmelnytsky on the occasion of the Day of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

We are now facing a new stage of the war. The occupier is preparing to expand its offensive. And all of us together, all Ukrainians, our soldiers, our state, our partners, we must do everything to thwart Russia's offensive, - Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that Ukrainians must prove that the occupier will not succeed in achieving its goals under any circumstances, no matter what it does. And no matter how vile he acts, Ukraine will prevail.

You must continue to protect our border communities as effectively as possible and respond to the occupier with its inevitable destruction in response to any Russian attempts to cross our Ukrainian border, - He said, addressing the border guards.

Zelenskyy noted that "the decision to increase the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine by 15,000 people has already come into force, and each of you must show your best qualities in the defense of our state.

The President also presented border guards with state awards.

President Zelensky visited a hospital in Khmelnytsky region and presented state awards to wounded soldiers who are being treated there.

Zelenskyy also inspected armored vehicles, MLRS, artillery, drones, and electronic warfare equipment used by Ukrainian border guards to protect the country.