Zelenskyy: Ukraine is now facing a new stage of war

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105425 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114265 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156860 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257835 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175520 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166437 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230257 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 49598 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 56155 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 54357 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 31387 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 44080 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257835 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230257 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215968 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241527 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228018 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105425 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78972 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84682 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114496 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115330 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is now facing a new stage of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30321 views

Ukraine is facing a new stage of the war and must do everything to disrupt Russia's offensive plan, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has said.

Ukraine is facing a new stage of the war and must do everything to disrupt Russia's offensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday in a speech to border guards in Khmelnytsky on the occasion of the Day of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

We are now facing a new stage of the war. The occupier is preparing to expand its offensive. And all of us together, all Ukrainians, our soldiers, our state, our partners, we must do everything to thwart Russia's offensive,

- Zelensky said.

Details

He also emphasized that Ukrainians must prove that the occupier will not succeed in achieving its goals under any circumstances, no matter what it does. And no matter how vile he acts, Ukraine will prevail.

You must continue to protect our border communities as effectively as possible and respond to the occupier with its inevitable destruction in response to any Russian attempts to cross our Ukrainian border,

- He said, addressing the border guards.

Zelenskyy noted that "the decision to increase the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine by 15,000 people has already come into force, and each of you must show your best qualities in the defense of our state.

The President also presented border guards with state awards.

Recall

President Zelensky visited a hospital in Khmelnytsky region and presented state awards to wounded soldiers who are being treated there.

Zelenskyy also inspected armored vehicles, MLRS, artillery, drones, and electronic warfare equipment used by Ukrainian border guards to protect the country.

Olga Rozgon

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

Contact us about advertising