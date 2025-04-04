Hakeem Jeffries

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8602 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16139 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56852 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200251 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115490 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379134 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302669 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212591 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243603 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254786 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120241 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200251 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379134 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248661 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302669 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10765 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36617 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64890 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50916 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121224 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Hakeem Jeffries

News by theme

US Treasury is being sued over Musk's DOGE access to confidential data

Three federal labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over DOGE's access to confidential Treasury Department data. They claim that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowed Musk's team to access government payment systems without proper procedures.

News of the World • February 4, 08:06 AM • 25754 views

US Senate and House of Representatives announce bipartisan meetings with Zelenskyy for today

President Zelenskyy will meet with leaders of both parties in the US Senate and House of Representatives on September 26. They will discuss support for Ukraine and its needs in confronting Russia.

Politics • September 26, 08:50 AM • 72829 views

After Biden drops out of race, Harris takes lead over Trump - Reuters

US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a 2% lead over Donald Trump in a national poll after Biden's withdrawal from the race. 56% of voters believe that Harris is able to cope with the challenges.

News of the World • July 23, 07:23 PM • 22275 views

Democratic leaders in Congress support Harris' candidacy for the presidency

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. Voting for her official nomination will take place in early August before the Democratic convention.

News of the World • July 23, 06:41 PM • 21441 views

Democratic donors start mobilizing to raise money for Harris in case Biden drops out - Politico

Kamala Harris's supporters are reaching out to Democratic donors for financial support if Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race. Some donors are already ready to make six-figure donations to Harris' potential campaign.

News of the World • July 20, 12:27 PM • 25040 views

The Kremlin says Russia's nuclear exercises are a response to the West's statements about sending troops to Ukraine

Russia is planning to conduct tactical exercises with nuclear weapons in response to the West's statements about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine.

War • May 6, 10:29 AM • 23527 views

Leader of the Democrats in Congress: US may have to intervene in conflict if Ukraine "falls"

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the U. S. House of Representatives, warned that America would "have to intervene" with its military if Ukraine "falls" in a war with Russia, as Vladimir Putin seeks to recreate the Soviet Union and threatens NATO allies.

War • May 6, 06:09 AM • 27932 views

Stefanchuk met with Polish MPs to discuss military support, the Peace Formula and Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO

Stefanchuk met with Polish MPs to discuss military support, Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, and post-war reconstruction.

Politics • April 29, 11:27 AM • 19766 views

Ukraine's aid package and Russia's air terror with thousands of missiles: Zelensky talks to Biden

President Zelenskyy discussed with President Biden Russia's missile terror and attack on the Kharkiv TV tower, the US aid package following approval by the House of Representatives, plans for a bilateral security agreement, and preparations for the Peace Summit.

War • April 22, 05:00 PM • 38311 views

Shmyhal: We have finally seen progress in unblocking aid from the US

During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed unblocking military and financial aid, American investment in the Ukrainian economy, and the use of frozen russian assets.

War • April 19, 12:57 AM • 50112 views

US Congress to vote on aid to Ukraine and Israel on Saturday, Democrats will support the package - Bloomberg

The long-awaited USD 95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan is expected to pass Congress with the support of House Democrats, despite opposition from some ultra-conservative Republicans.

War • April 18, 03:54 PM • 78810 views

Shmyhal thanked the US Congress for military assistance and emphasized the importance of bipartisan support

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked the U. S. Congress, especially Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, for its decisive bipartisan support and contribution to strengthening Ukraine by providing $22.9 billion in financial assistance and over $45 billion in military aid.

War • April 17, 07:18 PM • 64007 views

Biden says there is an "urgent need" for Congress to pass an aid package for Israel and Ukraine

Biden urged Congress to pass the aid package for Ukraine and Israel approved by the Senate as soon as possible.

War • April 15, 09:49 AM • 19040 views

Speaker Johnson in talks with White House to advance aid to Ukraine - congressman

House Speaker Mike Johnson negotiates a package of aid for Ukraine and Israel with the White House, facing pressure from Republicans and Democrats.

War • April 12, 11:08 AM • 21080 views

The White House summarizes the results of the Oval Office meeting

President Biden emphasized the urgent need for Congress to continue to support Ukraine against Russian invasion and to pass a bipartisan supplemental national security bill to fund defense and humanitarian assistance to partners, including Ukraine.

Politics • February 27, 07:46 PM • 83934 views

Biden to host congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on spending and funding for Ukraine

Biden will meet with congressional leaders to discuss providing additional funding for Ukraine and averting a government shutdown.

Politics • February 26, 01:45 AM • 34450 views

Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media

Russia has reportedly been developing nuclear weapons to target U. S. satellites, raising concerns among U.S. officials. However, according to sources, the weapon has not been put into service.

News of the World • February 15, 08:20 AM • 21990 views

Speaker Johnson responds to claims of a "national threat to the United States"

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the public should not worry after a congressman called on Biden to declassify information about a classified national security threat.

Politics • February 14, 08:43 PM • 30028 views

NATO Secretary General and U.S. Congressional leadership held talks on Ukraine and other key security issues

Stoltenberg thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine and emphasized that this support remains crucial for Ukraine's survival and the stability of Europe.

News of the World • January 31, 11:30 AM • 22429 views