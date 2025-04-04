Three federal labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over DOGE's access to confidential Treasury Department data. They claim that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowed Musk's team to access government payment systems without proper procedures.
President Zelenskyy will meet with leaders of both parties in the US Senate and House of Representatives on September 26. They will discuss support for Ukraine and its needs in confronting Russia.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a 2% lead over Donald Trump in a national poll after Biden's withdrawal from the race. 56% of voters believe that Harris is able to cope with the challenges.
Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. Voting for her official nomination will take place in early August before the Democratic convention.
Kamala Harris's supporters are reaching out to Democratic donors for financial support if Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race. Some donors are already ready to make six-figure donations to Harris' potential campaign.
Russia is planning to conduct tactical exercises with nuclear weapons in response to the West's statements about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine.
Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the U. S. House of Representatives, warned that America would "have to intervene" with its military if Ukraine "falls" in a war with Russia, as Vladimir Putin seeks to recreate the Soviet Union and threatens NATO allies.
Stefanchuk met with Polish MPs to discuss military support, Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, and post-war reconstruction.
President Zelenskyy discussed with President Biden Russia's missile terror and attack on the Kharkiv TV tower, the US aid package following approval by the House of Representatives, plans for a bilateral security agreement, and preparations for the Peace Summit.
During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed unblocking military and financial aid, American investment in the Ukrainian economy, and the use of frozen russian assets.
The long-awaited USD 95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan is expected to pass Congress with the support of House Democrats, despite opposition from some ultra-conservative Republicans.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked the U. S. Congress, especially Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, for its decisive bipartisan support and contribution to strengthening Ukraine by providing $22.9 billion in financial assistance and over $45 billion in military aid.
Biden urged Congress to pass the aid package for Ukraine and Israel approved by the Senate as soon as possible.
House Speaker Mike Johnson negotiates a package of aid for Ukraine and Israel with the White House, facing pressure from Republicans and Democrats.
President Biden emphasized the urgent need for Congress to continue to support Ukraine against Russian invasion and to pass a bipartisan supplemental national security bill to fund defense and humanitarian assistance to partners, including Ukraine.
Biden will meet with congressional leaders to discuss providing additional funding for Ukraine and averting a government shutdown.
Russia has reportedly been developing nuclear weapons to target U. S. satellites, raising concerns among U.S. officials. However, according to sources, the weapon has not been put into service.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said the public should not worry after a congressman called on Biden to declassify information about a classified national security threat.
Stoltenberg thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine and emphasized that this support remains crucial for Ukraine's survival and the stability of Europe.