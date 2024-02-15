Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74317 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118434 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123161 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165072 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267949 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176896 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166861 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148623 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237949 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100862 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 67657 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40357 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36530 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50085 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267949 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237949 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223267 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248725 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234818 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118434 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100521 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100950 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117442 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118071 views
Actual
Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media

Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21965 views

Russia has reportedly been developing nuclear weapons to target U.S. satellites, raising concerns among U.S. officials. However, according to sources, the weapon has not been put into service.

The space-based nuclear weapon being developed by Russia to potentially hit US satellites has not yet been put into operation, NBC news reports , citing sources, UNN reports. 

Details 

Russia is reportedly developing a space-based nuclear weapon designed to target U.S. satellites, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The weapon has not yet been deployed, sources told NBC News, but Moscow's pursuit of an advanced weapon capable of jeopardizing a vital U.S. satellite network has raised concerns among U.S. officials and prompted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner to issue an unusual statement Wednesday, calling on the White House to declassify information about an unnamed "serious national security threat."

Several key lawmakers, including U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, said on Wednesday that there was no cause for concern over Turner's statement.

"I want to assure the American people that there is no need for public alarm. We will work together to resolve this issue, as we do with all sensitive issues that are classified, and, again, I'm not authorized to disclose classified information and I can't say more than that, but we just want to assure everybody that the administration is in good hands, we're working on it, and there's no cause for alarm,"  said Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. 

Intelligence Committee member Jim Himes said that "people should not panic - that's for sure. Turner is right to bring this issue to light, but it's so sensitive that he's not discussing it publicly at this time." 

Representative Mike Garcia, said he urges all members to pay attention to the intelligence. "I urge the president to take this issue seriously as well. This is not a political issue. This is something that needs the attention of members of Congress and the executive branch," he said.

U.S. Representative Jason Crowe said this is one of several "very volatile things that we have to address... This is something that requires our attention. There is no doubt about it. It's not an immediate crisis, but it's certainly something that we need to be very serious about.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said:  "I think more information will be made available if necessary, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner and ranking member Marco Rubio were briefed several weeks ago on the national security threat identified by Turner, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The intelligence was shared with all members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

 Senate leaders are not expected to attend Thursday's briefing, as the Senate is on a two-week recess.

Speaker Johnson responds to claims of a "national threat to the United States"14.02.24, 22:43 • 29992 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
hakeem-jeffriesHakeem Jeffries
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
mark-warnerMark Warner
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising