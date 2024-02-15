Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media

The space-based nuclear weapon being developed by Russia to potentially hit US satellites has not yet been put into operation, NBC news reports , citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

Russia is reportedly developing a space-based nuclear weapon designed to target U.S. satellites, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The weapon has not yet been deployed, sources told NBC News, but Moscow's pursuit of an advanced weapon capable of jeopardizing a vital U.S. satellite network has raised concerns among U.S. officials and prompted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner to issue an unusual statement Wednesday, calling on the White House to declassify information about an unnamed "serious national security threat."

Several key lawmakers, including U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, said on Wednesday that there was no cause for concern over Turner's statement.

"I want to assure the American people that there is no need for public alarm. We will work together to resolve this issue, as we do with all sensitive issues that are classified, and, again, I'm not authorized to disclose classified information and I can't say more than that, but we just want to assure everybody that the administration is in good hands, we're working on it, and there's no cause for alarm," said Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Intelligence Committee member Jim Himes said that "people should not panic - that's for sure. Turner is right to bring this issue to light, but it's so sensitive that he's not discussing it publicly at this time."

Representative Mike Garcia, said he urges all members to pay attention to the intelligence. "I urge the president to take this issue seriously as well. This is not a political issue. This is something that needs the attention of members of Congress and the executive branch," he said.

U.S. Representative Jason Crowe said this is one of several "very volatile things that we have to address... This is something that requires our attention. There is no doubt about it. It's not an immediate crisis, but it's certainly something that we need to be very serious about.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said: "I think more information will be made available if necessary, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner and ranking member Marco Rubio were briefed several weeks ago on the national security threat identified by Turner, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The intelligence was shared with all members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Senate leaders are not expected to attend Thursday's briefing, as the Senate is on a two-week recess.

