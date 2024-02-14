ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Speaker Johnson responds to claims of a "national threat to the United States"

Speaker Johnson responds to claims of a "national threat to the United States"

Kyiv

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the public should not worry after a congressman called on Biden to declassify information about a classified national security threat.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that the public should not worry after Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner called on President Biden to declassify information about a "serious threat to national security." This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

I have seen Chairman Turner's statement on this issue, and I want to assure the American people that there is no need for public alarm

Johnson told reporters in the Capitol on Wednesday.

He added that he is going to work to resolve this issue, like all sensitive issues that are secret.

We just want to assure everyone that we have strong hands at the wheel, we are working on it, and there is no need to worry

 said Johnson.

The speaker did not disclose the details of the threat, saying that he "is not authorized to disclose classified information and cannot really say more.

However, he said he would meet with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the Capitol on Thursday, as well as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Turner, and Congressman Jim Himes.

Johnson said that last month he sent a letter to the White House requesting a meeting with Biden "to discuss a serious national security issue that is classified," prompting Thursday's meeting.

Context

Johnson's remarks came a few hours after Turner announced in a statement that the House Intelligence Committee had provided information about a "serious national security threat" to all members of Congress. He also said that he had asked Biden to declassify the information so that Congress, the administration, and U.S. allies "can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat.

A source in ABC News reported that the threat to US national security may be related to Russia's desire to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
hakeem-jeffriesHakeem Jeffries
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
the-hill-hazetaThe Hill
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising