'Serious threat to US national security' posed by Russians and their operations in space - Reuters

The "serious threat to national security" that the US House of Representatives has been warned about is related to Russia and operations in space. Reuters writes about this , citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

Two Reuters sources familiar with the matter said Turner's statement was related to the threat from Russia and operations in space. However, they did not provide further details, noting that this is a highly classified matter.

At the same time, House Speaker Mike Johnson assured reporters in the Capitol that there was no reason for the public to panic.

Steady hands at the wheel. We are working on it, and there is no need to worry. - He said.

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, declined to provide details. He said he had arranged a briefing with congressional leaders for Thursday and that he was surprised by Turner's decision to release the statement today.

This was in the plans, so I'm a little surprised that Congressman Turner spoke publicly today, on the eve of the official meeting, for me to sit down with him tomorrow, along with our intelligence and defense experts. ... I'm not in a position to say anything more today. As I said, I look forward to the discussion with (Turner), and obviously after that we will decide how to proceed, but standing here on the podium today, I can't share anything else (on this issue - ed.). ," Sullivan said at the briefing.

Context

Turner made his announcement as the Biden administration stepped up its criticism of House Republicans for possibly blocking a $95 billion bill passed by the Senate that would provide, among other things, aid to Ukraine. The bill's supporters argue that the main reason the United States supports the government in Kyiv is to counter threats from Russia that go beyond Ukraine.

Reuters notes that Sullivan made it clear that he initiated the meeting with the Group of Eight scheduled for Thursday.

The "Gang of Eight" refers to the Republican and Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, as well as the leading Republicans and Democrats on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner, made an unusual statement. He warned members of Congress about an unspecified "serious threat to national security. However, there was no information about what exactly this threat was.