Poroshenko is playing into the enemy's hands with his statements that the Russian Federation is not attacking civilian objects - expert Hladkykh
Kyiv • UNN
Expert Valentyn Hladkykh believes that Poroshenko's statements that the Russian Federation is not attacking hospitals and the energy sector are treason. He reminded of Poroshenko's connections with the Russian Federation.
People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko's statement that the Russian Federation does not strike hospitals and energy facilities in Ukraine is a sign of treason and plays into Putin's hands. This was stated by expert Valentyn Hladkykh, reports UNN.
"Russian television is happy to quote Poroshenko's speech and say that he has finally "decided on the unthinkable - to tell the truth about Russia's actions." What is this if not treason?" - said Hladkykh.
According to him, Poroshenko's statements are related to his close contacts with the Russian Federation.
"Poroshenko's statements are another reason to recall his long-standing contacts with the Russian Federation: "I shake hands, I embrace" with Putin; coal trade with ORDLO; the pipe stolen together with Medvedchuk; the plant that operated in Russia even during the war; and 38 million euros that were transferred to him from Moscow to bribe voters in 2019," Hladkykh noted.
He also reminded that Russia regularly attacks and destroys civilian objects in Ukraine. And he suggested that Poroshenko makes opposite statements based on the data of his sons, who are evading military service abroad.
As a reminder, in February, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on several Ukrainian oligarchs, including Poroshenko. The grounds for this were actions to the detriment of Ukraine's national interests. In particular, a criminal case of treason was opened, when Poroshenko, in collusion with Medvedchuk and the leadership of the Russian Federation, allowed Centrenergo to buy coal from "LDNR", his participation in the creation of the Party of Regions and work in the Yanukovych government, during the period when the Kharkiv agreements were being prepared, as well as cooperation with the Russian Federation.
Law enforcement officers are investigating new details of Poroshenko's case on treason, which concern his business in the Russian Federation, which paid millions in taxes to the Russian budget. In particular, the Sevastopol Sea Plant, which belonged to Poroshenko, continued to operate in occupied Sevastopol in exchange for the city being recognized as Russian.
Poroshenko is also suspected of trading with ORDLO terrorists, supporting the UOC-MP, and the Kharkiv agreements, which allowed the Russian Black Sea Fleet to remain in Ukrainian Crimea.