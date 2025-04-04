In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the
fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.
Zelenskyy announces that all agreements on Ukraine's receipt of long-range ATACMS missiles from the United States have been
finalized.
TikTok expresses concern over a US House of Representatives bill that could ban the app, saying it would "trample" on the free
speech rights of 170 million Americans, while lawmakers cite national security risks from potential data sharing with China.
The United States may begin sending long-range ATACMS missiles and other military equipment to Ukraine by the end of next week,
according to Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner.
Russia has reportedly been developing nuclear weapons to target U. S. satellites, raising concerns among U.S. officials. However,
according to sources, the weapon has not been put into service.