Mark Warner

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14373 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25586 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63056 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211106 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121098 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389773 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309223 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213480 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244080 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255017 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Leak of Trump team's secret chat confirms fears of European allies - Bloomberg

In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.

Politics • March 25, 07:08 AM • 43113 views

Zelensky: "All points are dotted in the ATACMS agreement for Ukraine" - Zelensky

Zelenskyy announces that all agreements on Ukraine's receipt of long-range ATACMS missiles from the United States have been finalized.

War • April 22, 07:49 PM • 30279 views

TikTok says the US House of Representatives bill to ban the app will "trample" on freedom of speech

TikTok expresses concern over a US House of Representatives bill that could ban the app, saying it would "trample" on the free speech rights of 170 million Americans, while lawmakers cite national security risks from potential data sharing with China.

News of the World • April 22, 10:32 AM • 17781 views

US may send military aid, including ATACMS missiles, to Ukraine next week - Senator

The United States may begin sending long-range ATACMS missiles and other military equipment to Ukraine by the end of next week, according to Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner.

War • April 21, 04:16 PM • 58342 views

Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media

Russia has reportedly been developing nuclear weapons to target U. S. satellites, raising concerns among U.S. officials. However, according to sources, the weapon has not been put into service.

News of the World • February 15, 08:20 AM • 21990 views