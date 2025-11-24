$42.270.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Actions worse than Hitler's before World War II: US Democratic Senator criticized peace plan for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

US Senator Warner called the 28-point truce plan between Ukraine and Russia, proposed by the Donald Trump administration, an "historically bad deal." He believes that the plan means "complete surrender of Ukraine" and could inspire China to aggression against Taiwan.

Actions worse than Hitler's before World War II: US Democratic Senator criticized peace plan for Ukraine
Photo: AP

Democratic Senator Mark Warner sharply criticized the 28-point ceasefire plan between Ukraine and Russia proposed by the Donald Trump administration, calling it an "historically bad deal" that could be compared to Neville Chamberlain's appeasement of Hitler on the eve of World War II. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

On Sunday's Fox News Sunday program, Senator Mark Warner stated that the ceasefire plan promoted by Donald Trump's team effectively means "Ukraine's complete surrender" and could have far-reaching geopolitical consequences. He warned that adopting the document could inspire Chinese leader Xi Jinping to new aggressive actions against Taiwan.

Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters24.11.25, 08:19 • 8294 views

The senator emphasized that the way the plan was formed raises serious doubts.

It is clear that this plan, at least initially, was presented as simply a Russian contribution without Ukraine's participation.

– Warner stated.

He added that the US cannot agree to a peace that "rewards Vladimir Putin."

German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G824.11.25, 07:08 • 17030 views

According to Politico, the proposal involves transferring Donbas to Russia and limiting the size of Ukrainian defense forces – steps that, according to Warner, jeopardize not only Ukraine's statehood but also Volodymyr Zelenskyy's political survival.

The plan has already caused controversy within the Republican Party. A number of prominent "hawks" – Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, and Roger Wicker – have called on the Trump administration to reconsider the document.

Congress should also be able to review a peace agreement in Ukraine - Senator Graham24.11.25, 03:30 • 3326 views

Those who think that pressuring the victim and appeasing the aggressor will bring peace are deluding themselves.

– McConnell emphasized.

At the same time, Senator Eric Schmitt sided with Trump, stating on Fox: "I think President Trump is approaching this as a realist… the Ukrainians have been losing for a long time."

Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement24.11.25, 02:17 • 18256 views

Stepan Haftko

