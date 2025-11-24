Actions worse than Hitler's before World War II: US Democratic Senator criticized peace plan for Ukraine
US Senator Warner called the 28-point truce plan between Ukraine and Russia, proposed by the Donald Trump administration, an "historically bad deal." He believes that the plan means "complete surrender of Ukraine" and could inspire China to aggression against Taiwan.
Democratic Senator Mark Warner sharply criticized the 28-point ceasefire plan between Ukraine and Russia proposed by the Donald Trump administration, calling it an "historically bad deal" that could be compared to Neville Chamberlain's appeasement of Hitler on the eve of World War II. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.
Details
On Sunday's Fox News Sunday program, Senator Mark Warner stated that the ceasefire plan promoted by Donald Trump's team effectively means "Ukraine's complete surrender" and could have far-reaching geopolitical consequences. He warned that adopting the document could inspire Chinese leader Xi Jinping to new aggressive actions against Taiwan.
The senator emphasized that the way the plan was formed raises serious doubts.
It is clear that this plan, at least initially, was presented as simply a Russian contribution without Ukraine's participation.
He added that the US cannot agree to a peace that "rewards Vladimir Putin."
According to Politico, the proposal involves transferring Donbas to Russia and limiting the size of Ukrainian defense forces – steps that, according to Warner, jeopardize not only Ukraine's statehood but also Volodymyr Zelenskyy's political survival.
The plan has already caused controversy within the Republican Party. A number of prominent "hawks" – Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, and Roger Wicker – have called on the Trump administration to reconsider the document.
Those who think that pressuring the victim and appeasing the aggressor will bring peace are deluding themselves.
At the same time, Senator Eric Schmitt sided with Trump, stating on Fox: "I think President Trump is approaching this as a realist… the Ukrainians have been losing for a long time."
