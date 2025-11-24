$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 5604 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 8438 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 11436 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 18321 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 26583 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 30031 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 34527 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26568 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22641 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19928 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.9m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's working version of the peace plan already differs from the document published earlier - New York TimesNovember 23, 10:54 PM • 8322 views
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 13315 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 11414 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhoto02:09 AM • 13780 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 16996 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 5604 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 46098 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 123345 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 86773 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 91439 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 33480 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 44203 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 46133 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 123345 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 64583 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Iron dome

Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8494 views

The US and Ukraine have agreed on changes to an earlier peace proposal, which many considered beneficial to Moscow. President Zelenskyy may visit the US this week to discuss details with Donald Trump.

Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters

The United States and Ukraine intend to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, having agreed on changes to an earlier proposal that many considered too favorable to Moscow, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the United States as early as this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

In a joint statement, the parties said that after talks in Geneva on Sunday, they had developed an "improved peace framework," although they did not provide specific details.

The White House separately stated that the Ukrainian delegation informed them that they "reflect their national interests" and "meet their core strategic demands," although Kyiv did not issue its own statement.

It is unclear how the updated plan will address a number of issues, including how to guarantee Ukraine's security from constant threats from Russia. The United States and Ukraine said they would continue "intensive work" until the Thursday, November 27 deadline, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the American delegation during the talks, was returning to Washington late Sunday.

US President Donald Trump continued to pressure Ukraine to reach an agreement. On Sunday, he said that Ukraine had shown "zero gratitude" for America's efforts regarding the war, prompting Ukrainian officials to emphasize their gratitude for Trump's support.

Earlier, Trump set a Thursday deadline for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept the peace plan, but Rubio said on Sunday that the deadline could be indefinite.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Zelenskyy may visit the United States as early as this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with Trump.

- the publication states.

The initial 28-point proposal put forward by the United States last week called for Ukraine to cede territory, accept restrictions on its military forces, and abandon its ambitions to join NATO, the publication writes.

The initial plan came as a surprise to American officials in the administration, and two sources said that "it was developed at an October meeting in Miami involving special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian envoy who is under US sanctions."

Democratic US lawmakers criticized it, calling it essentially a Russian wish list, but Rubio insisted that Washington developed the plan with the participation of both sides of the war.

European allies said they were not involved in the development of the initial plan and on Sunday published a counter-proposal that would soften some of the proposed territorial concessions and include NATO-style security guarantees from the United States for Ukraine in the event of an attack.

European media published the full text of the counter-proposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine - Reuters23.11.25, 20:27 • 10654 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Geneva
White House
Reuters
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine