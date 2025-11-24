Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters

The United States and Ukraine intend to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, having agreed on changes to an earlier proposal that many considered too favorable to Moscow, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the United States as early as this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

In a joint statement, the parties said that after talks in Geneva on Sunday, they had developed an "improved peace framework," although they did not provide specific details.

The White House separately stated that the Ukrainian delegation informed them that they "reflect their national interests" and "meet their core strategic demands," although Kyiv did not issue its own statement.

It is unclear how the updated plan will address a number of issues, including how to guarantee Ukraine's security from constant threats from Russia. The United States and Ukraine said they would continue "intensive work" until the Thursday, November 27 deadline, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the American delegation during the talks, was returning to Washington late Sunday.

US President Donald Trump continued to pressure Ukraine to reach an agreement. On Sunday, he said that Ukraine had shown "zero gratitude" for America's efforts regarding the war, prompting Ukrainian officials to emphasize their gratitude for Trump's support.

Earlier, Trump set a Thursday deadline for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept the peace plan, but Rubio said on Sunday that the deadline could be indefinite.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Zelenskyy may visit the United States as early as this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with Trump. - the publication states.

The initial 28-point proposal put forward by the United States last week called for Ukraine to cede territory, accept restrictions on its military forces, and abandon its ambitions to join NATO, the publication writes.

The initial plan came as a surprise to American officials in the administration, and two sources said that "it was developed at an October meeting in Miami involving special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian envoy who is under US sanctions."

Democratic US lawmakers criticized it, calling it essentially a Russian wish list, but Rubio insisted that Washington developed the plan with the participation of both sides of the war.

European allies said they were not involved in the development of the initial plan and on Sunday published a counter-proposal that would soften some of the proposed territorial concessions and include NATO-style security guarantees from the United States for Ukraine in the event of an attack.

European media published the full text of the counter-proposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine - Reuters