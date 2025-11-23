European media published the full text of the counter-proposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine - Reuters

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
05:09 PM • 8074 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
05:04 PM • 12467 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
05:00 PM • 10742 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 11397 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
02:50 PM • 12706 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
02:06 PM • 13051 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 13883 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 30487 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 44140 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 67416 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0m/s
98%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A Russian contingent of over 120 military personnel is present in Venezuela, led by a Russian general - BudanovNovember 23, 10:28 AM • 8610 views
About 200,000 Ukrainians in the US at high risk due to Trump administration's delay - ReutersNovember 23, 10:40 AM • 7832 views
Witkoff and Rubio arrive in Geneva for peace plan discussions - MediaNovember 23, 10:49 AM • 6138 views
Hamas informed the US about the termination of the Gaza truce agreement - mediaNovember 23, 11:17 AM • 4868 views
Israel strikes Lebanese capital for first time since June: Hezbollah chief of staff was the targetVideo03:49 PM • 3628 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 30487 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 101730 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 73274 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 78383 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 85060 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 26982 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 36824 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 39236 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 101739 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 58110 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
FGM-148 Javelin
Film
The Guardian

European media published the full text of the counter-proposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1596 views

European media have circulated the full text of a revised peace agreement that the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany are proposing as an alternative to the American plan for resolving the war between Ukraine and Russia. The E3 countries' document is based on the American plan, but contains a number of significant clarifications, changes, and exclusions in each section.

European media published the full text of the counter-proposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine - Reuters

European media have disseminated the full text of the edited peace agreement that the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany are proposing as an alternative to the American plan for resolving the war between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to a European counter-proposal to the 28-point draft prepared by the United States. According to Reuters, the E3 countries' document is based on the American plan but contains a number of significant clarifications, changes, and exclusions in each section.

"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva23.11.25, 19:09 • 8092 views

European governments are proposing alternative approaches to security issues, territorial conditions, and restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, emphasizing the need to consider Ukrainian interests and guarantees of future security.

Text of the agreement proposed by European countries:

1. Confirmation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

2. A full and unequivocal non-aggression agreement will be reached between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO. All ambiguities of the last 30 years will be resolved.

(Point 3 of the US plan has been removed. The draft of this plan, seen by Reuters, states: "Russia is expected not to invade its neighbors, and NATO will not expand further.")

4. After the signing of the peace agreement, a dialogue will take place between Russia and NATO to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation that will ensure global security, expand opportunities for interaction, and future economic opportunities.

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees

6. The size of the Ukrainian armed forces will be limited to 800,000 in peacetime

7. Ukraine's accession to NATO depends on the consensus of NATO members

8. NATO agrees not to permanently station troops under its command in Ukraine in peacetime

9. NATO fighter jets will be stationed in Poland

10. US guarantee reflecting Article 5

a. The US will be compensated for the security guarantee

b. If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantees

c. If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a strong coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, and any recognition of new territory and all other benefits of this agreement will be revoked.

11. Ukraine has the right to EU membership and will receive short-term privileged access to the European market while this is being assessed.

12. A robust global reconstruction package for Ukraine, including but not limited to:

a. Creation of the Ukraine Development Fund to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centers, and artificial intelligence initiatives

b. The United States will cooperate with Ukraine to jointly restore, develop, modernize, and operate Ukraine's gas infrastructure, which includes its pipelines and gas storage facilities.

c. Joint efforts to reconstruct war-affected areas with the aim of restoring, rebuilding, and modernizing cities and residential areas

d. Infrastructure development

e. Extraction of minerals and natural resources

f. The World Bank will develop a special financing package to ensure funding to accelerate these efforts.

13. Russia must gradually reintegrate into the global economy

a. Sanction relief will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis.

b. The United States will enter into a long-term Economic Cooperation Agreement to promote mutual development in the fields of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare earths, joint projects in the Arctic, and various other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.

c. Russia will be invited back to the G8

14. Ukraine will be fully restored and financially compensated, including through Russian sovereign assets, which will remain frozen until Russia compensates Ukraine for the damages.

15. A joint security working group will be established with the participation of the US, Ukraine, Russia, and Europeans to facilitate and ensure the implementation of all provisions of this agreement.

16. Russia will legally enshrine a non-aggression policy towards Europe and Ukraine

17. The United States and Russia have agreed to extend non-proliferation and nuclear arms control treaties, including the New START Treaty.

18. Ukraine agrees to remain a non-nuclear state

19. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be restarted under IAEA supervision, and the electricity generated will be distributed fairly in a 50/50 ratio between Russia and Ukraine.

20. Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of linguistic minorities.

21. Territories

Ukraine undertakes not to reclaim its occupied sovereign territory by military means. Negotiations on territorial exchange will begin from the line of contact.

22. After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in case of violation of this obligation.

23. Russia will not impede Ukraine's use of the Dnieper River for commercial activities, and arrangements will be made for the free movement of grain shipments through the Black Sea.

24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:

a. All prisoners and remaining bodies will be exchanged on an "all for all" basis.

b. All civilian detainees and hostages, including children, will be returned

c. A family reunification program will be implemented

d. Measures will be taken to address the suffering of conflict victims

25. Ukraine will hold elections as soon as possible after the signing of the peace agreement.

26. Measures will be taken to address the suffering of conflict victims.

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by a Peace Council chaired by President Donald J. Trump. 

28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, a ceasefire will immediately take effect after both sides withdraw to agreed points to begin implementing the agreement. The terms of the ceasefire, including monitoring, will be agreed upon by both sides under US supervision.

Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began23.11.25, 19:04 • 12483 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
World Bank
International Atomic Energy Agency
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland