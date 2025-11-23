European media published the full text of the counter-proposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine - Reuters

European media have disseminated the full text of the edited peace agreement that the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany are proposing as an alternative to the American plan for resolving the war between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

This refers to a European counter-proposal to the 28-point draft prepared by the United States. According to Reuters, the E3 countries' document is based on the American plan but contains a number of significant clarifications, changes, and exclusions in each section.

European governments are proposing alternative approaches to security issues, territorial conditions, and restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, emphasizing the need to consider Ukrainian interests and guarantees of future security.

Text of the agreement proposed by European countries:

1. Confirmation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

2. A full and unequivocal non-aggression agreement will be reached between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO. All ambiguities of the last 30 years will be resolved.

(Point 3 of the US plan has been removed. The draft of this plan, seen by Reuters, states: "Russia is expected not to invade its neighbors, and NATO will not expand further.")

4. After the signing of the peace agreement, a dialogue will take place between Russia and NATO to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation that will ensure global security, expand opportunities for interaction, and future economic opportunities.

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees

6. The size of the Ukrainian armed forces will be limited to 800,000 in peacetime

7. Ukraine's accession to NATO depends on the consensus of NATO members

8. NATO agrees not to permanently station troops under its command in Ukraine in peacetime

9. NATO fighter jets will be stationed in Poland

10. US guarantee reflecting Article 5

a. The US will be compensated for the security guarantee

b. If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantees

c. If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a strong coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, and any recognition of new territory and all other benefits of this agreement will be revoked.

11. Ukraine has the right to EU membership and will receive short-term privileged access to the European market while this is being assessed.

12. A robust global reconstruction package for Ukraine, including but not limited to:

a. Creation of the Ukraine Development Fund to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centers, and artificial intelligence initiatives

b. The United States will cooperate with Ukraine to jointly restore, develop, modernize, and operate Ukraine's gas infrastructure, which includes its pipelines and gas storage facilities.

c. Joint efforts to reconstruct war-affected areas with the aim of restoring, rebuilding, and modernizing cities and residential areas

d. Infrastructure development

e. Extraction of minerals and natural resources

f. The World Bank will develop a special financing package to ensure funding to accelerate these efforts.

13. Russia must gradually reintegrate into the global economy

a. Sanction relief will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis.

b. The United States will enter into a long-term Economic Cooperation Agreement to promote mutual development in the fields of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare earths, joint projects in the Arctic, and various other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.

c. Russia will be invited back to the G8

14. Ukraine will be fully restored and financially compensated, including through Russian sovereign assets, which will remain frozen until Russia compensates Ukraine for the damages.

15. A joint security working group will be established with the participation of the US, Ukraine, Russia, and Europeans to facilitate and ensure the implementation of all provisions of this agreement.

16. Russia will legally enshrine a non-aggression policy towards Europe and Ukraine

17. The United States and Russia have agreed to extend non-proliferation and nuclear arms control treaties, including the New START Treaty.

18. Ukraine agrees to remain a non-nuclear state

19. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be restarted under IAEA supervision, and the electricity generated will be distributed fairly in a 50/50 ratio between Russia and Ukraine.

20. Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of linguistic minorities.

21. Territories

Ukraine undertakes not to reclaim its occupied sovereign territory by military means. Negotiations on territorial exchange will begin from the line of contact.

22. After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in case of violation of this obligation.

23. Russia will not impede Ukraine's use of the Dnieper River for commercial activities, and arrangements will be made for the free movement of grain shipments through the Black Sea.

24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:

a. All prisoners and remaining bodies will be exchanged on an "all for all" basis.

b. All civilian detainees and hostages, including children, will be returned

c. A family reunification program will be implemented

d. Measures will be taken to address the suffering of conflict victims

25. Ukraine will hold elections as soon as possible after the signing of the peace agreement.

26. Measures will be taken to address the suffering of conflict victims.

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by a Peace Council chaired by President Donald J. Trump.

28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, a ceasefire will immediately take effect after both sides withdraw to agreed points to begin implementing the agreement. The terms of the ceasefire, including monitoring, will be agreed upon by both sides under US supervision.

