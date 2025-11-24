$42.150.00
06:00 AM
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
12:17 AM
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5096 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz opposed Russia's return to the G8, as envisioned in the US "peace plan" for Ukraine. He stated that no one in the G7, except the United States, wants Russia to return.

German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sharply opposed Russia's return to the "Group of Eight" (G8), as envisioned in the United States' "peace plan" for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The German Chancellor stated that no one in the G7, except the United States, wants Russia to return. There are no prerequisites for this either, emphasized Friedrich Merz.

At the moment, I don't see any willingness among the six current G7 members who are not America to readmit Russia to this group

- Merz said on Sunday, November 23, at a press conference after the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

According to Merz, a return to the G8 format can only be agreed upon by consensus.

It is noted that French President Emmanuel Macron expressed a similar view the day before, stating that there are no prerequisites for Russia's readmission.

Macron demands revision of US peace plan for Ukraine to include European interests23.11.25, 00:37 • 11397 views

For reference

Russia was expelled from the G8 in June 2014 in response to the occupation of Crimea. At that time, the G8 summit was supposed to take place in Sochi, but the leaders of the other seven states refused to attend the meeting.

Currently, the G7 consists of the USA, Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, and Japan. The group is considered a club of states with the most developed economies.

Recall

The issue of Russia's possible return to the G8 was mentioned in the peace plan for Ukraine developed by the United States.

In June 2025, US President Donald Trump stated that Russia's exclusion from the G8 was a mistake, and if Russia had not been excluded, there would be no war now.

Trump's working version of the peace plan already differs from the document published earlier - New York Times23.11.25, 23:54 • 3316 views

Vita Zelenetska

