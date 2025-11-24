$42.150.00
The United States of America has presented an updated package of proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine, announcing significant progress in negotiations in Geneva. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the American plan includes 26 to 28 points, which are being finalized after consultations with the Ukrainian side.

The working version of Trump's peace plan already differs from the document published earlier - The New York Times

The United States of America presented an updated package of proposals for settling the war in Ukraine and announced significant progress in the ongoing negotiations in Geneva. This is reported by UNN with reference to a publication by DRM News on YouTube, and the New York Times.

Details

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the American settlement plan includes 26 to 28 points.

The exact number depends on the version of the document, which continues to be refined after consultations with the Ukrainian side.

"We came here today with one purpose, and the purpose was to take, well, 28 points or 26 points, depending on the version, as the document continued to evolve, and try to reduce the number of outstanding points," he said.

- said the US Secretary of State.

According to the New York Times, Marco Rubio and the head of the Ukrainian delegation Andriy Yermak did not disclose details about the progress made or which points of the peace plan would be adjusted.

According to a Western official familiar with the negotiations and who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to make public statements, Ukrainian and American officials had already discussed changes to the 28-point plan before the meeting began.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the working version differs from the document that was published earlier.

Recall

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that his 28-point peace plan for Ukraine is not a final proposal. He noted that the war should not have started, and he seeks to end it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that Washington has developed a plan to end the war in Ukraine, which is based on "the Russian side's proposal" and "previous and current proposals from Ukraine." The document is offered as a "solid basis for ongoing negotiations."

