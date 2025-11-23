Trump's peace plan is bad for Ukraine, Europe, and the US - The Economist

US President Donald Trump's peace plan to end the war in Ukraine is a "sad mixture of blatant opportunism and strategic shortsightedness." This is stated in a material by The Economist, reports UNN.

Details

According to the authors, the 28-point peace plan that the US is proposing as a basis for ending the war in Ukraine is "so poorly drafted, so vague, unbalanced, and impractical that in a more normal world it would never see the light of day, and if it did surface, it would be quietly discarded."

If we analyze the vagueness and oddities of this plan - it, for example, prohibits Ukraine from launching missiles at Moscow or St. Petersburg, but nowhere else in Russia, while not limiting Russian strikes at all - the publication points out.

The media also notes that Trump's plan "generously rewards Mr. Putin's aggression."

This is an incentive for him to strike Ukraine again, and it also gives the Russian president money and time to rebuild the armies he needs to achieve his long-term goal – to threaten Russia's neighboring countries, from the Arctic to the Black Sea - the publication writes.

Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine

The authors add that Putin is a consistent violator of international agreements, he will know that, "at least under Mr. Trump, America is dismissive of its European allies," who were not consulted during the plan's development.

"The proof that this plan is a bad deal is that it is actually an ultimatum. Just ask yourself, if it was offering Ukraine salvation, why would Mr. Trump have to impose it on Mr. Zelenskyy? If America's European allies thought it wise, why are they now trying to find a way – any way – to stop it?" the authors conclude.

Context

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on the revision of the peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO force deployments.

Boris Johnson called the US and Russia peace plan a "complete betrayal of Ukraine"