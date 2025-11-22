Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that his current peace plan for Ukraine is not a final offer, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The US President, speaking to reporters in front of the White House, was asked if the 28-point plan was a "final offer."

"No, far from it," he said.

He added: "We would like to achieve peace, it should have happened a long time ago. Ukraine's war with Russia should not have started. If I were president, it would never have happened. We are trying to put an end to it. One way or another, we have to do it."

In response to another question, he added: "Then he can continue to fight with all his might," but it was unclear who he was referring to.

Geneva to host discussion on peace plan for Ukraine tomorrow: who will participate

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America has prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on the model of NATO's Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly.

Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe that it could force Ukraine to give up territories and limit the deployment of NATO forces.