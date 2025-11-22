Geneva to host discussion on peace plan for Ukraine tomorrow: who will participate

Tomorrow in Geneva, national security advisers from France, Germany, and Britain will meet with representatives of the EU, the US, and Ukraine to discuss Washington's proposed peace plan for Ukraine, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

The E3 is an informal security alliance of France, Great Britain, and Germany.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the start of consultations between Ukraine and the United States regarding the possible parameters of a future peace agreement. Ukraine approaches the process with a clear understanding of its interests and will act responsibly.

"It's about much more than just certain points" - Zelenskyy on the start of consultations with partners regarding steps to end the war

The President's Office announced that consultations regarding steps to end the war will take place these days by agreement with partners, and that the composition of the Ukrainian delegation has been approved.