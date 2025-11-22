$42.150.00
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
11:14 AM • 10100 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
11:08 AM • 14340 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
10:59 AM • 18430 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 25698 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 41133 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 34814 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 36064 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 31103 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 41965 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
"It's about much more than just certain points" - Zelenskyy on the start of consultations with partners regarding steps to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the composition of Ukraine's delegation for consultations with partners on ending the war. He emphasized that it is about much more than just the points of the document, and about preventing a third Russian invasion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening video address, commented on the start of consultations with partners these days regarding steps to end the war, noting that representatives of Ukraine "know exactly what is needed so that Russia does not carry out a third invasion" and that "now it is about much more than certain points of a certain document," writes UNN.

These days, consultations with partners will take place regarding the steps needed to end the war – I signed a decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, approved all relevant directives. Our representatives know how to protect Ukrainian national interests and what exactly is needed so that Russia does not carry out a third invasion, another attack on Ukraine – just as in the past it repeated crimes against our people and against other peoples as well.

- Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized: "Now it is about much more than certain points of a certain document."

"We must ensure that the principle that crimes against people and humanity, against states and peoples can have some reward and forgiveness does not prevail anywhere in Europe and the world. Real peace is always based on guaranteed security and justice. And this feeling is not only mine – I know that this is the feeling of millions of our people and most people in the world," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The President's Office announced that consultations regarding steps to end the war will take place these days by agreement with partners and that the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, led by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, has been approved.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, member of the delegation Rustem Umerov announced the start of consultations between Ukraine and the United States in Switzerland regarding possible parameters of a future peace agreement these days.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine