"It's about much more than just certain points" - Zelenskyy on the start of consultations with partners regarding steps to end the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening video address, commented on the start of consultations with partners these days regarding steps to end the war, noting that representatives of Ukraine "know exactly what is needed so that Russia does not carry out a third invasion" and that "now it is about much more than certain points of a certain document," writes UNN.

These days, consultations with partners will take place regarding the steps needed to end the war – I signed a decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, approved all relevant directives. Our representatives know how to protect Ukrainian national interests and what exactly is needed so that Russia does not carry out a third invasion, another attack on Ukraine – just as in the past it repeated crimes against our people and against other peoples as well. - Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized: "Now it is about much more than certain points of a certain document."

"We must ensure that the principle that crimes against people and humanity, against states and peoples can have some reward and forgiveness does not prevail anywhere in Europe and the world. Real peace is always based on guaranteed security and justice. And this feeling is not only mine – I know that this is the feeling of millions of our people and most people in the world," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The President's Office announced that consultations regarding steps to end the war will take place these days by agreement with partners and that the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, led by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, has been approved.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, member of the delegation Rustem Umerov announced the start of consultations between Ukraine and the United States in Switzerland regarding possible parameters of a future peace agreement these days.