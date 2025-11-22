Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the US and Russian peace plan "a complete betrayal of Ukraine," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Johnson wrote in the Daily Mail that it amounts to "military castration" and leaves Ukraine "permanently exposed to a third invasion."

"This is a complete surrender by Ukraine's so-called friends," he said.

He said Kyiv would have to be "crazy" to accept terms that include a Russian veto on Ukraine's NATO membership and the handover of territory home to 250,000 Ukrainians that Russia does not control.

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America has prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on Article 5 of NATO, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and respond accordingly.

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO deployments.