Boris Johnson called the US and Russia peace plan a "complete betrayal of Ukraine"

Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
04:36 PM • 9436 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
04:29 PM • 9190 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
02:45 PM • 11090 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
02:16 PM • 13215 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missing
01:41 PM • 12391 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the Holodomors
November 22, 11:14 AM • 15554 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 18478 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from Belarus
November 22, 10:59 AM • 20845 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 27011 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
May see a bluff: The Times explained what Trump might think about Zelenskyy's position amid the peace plan
"Little flexibility": FT learned details of Driscoll's negotiations with European ambassadors in Kyiv amid ultimatum on peace plan
Belarus claims Lukashenka pardoned 31 Ukrainians: details
The Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) attempted to forcibly bring to the Verkhovna Rada Mykhailo Zhernakov, head of the DEJURE foundation, who has been ignoring all summonses
Geneva to host discussion on peace plan for Ukraine tomorrow: who will participate
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 45826 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
UNN Lite
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official event
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prison
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementia
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandal
Boris Johnson called the US and Russia peace plan a "complete betrayal of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized the US and Russia peace plan, calling it a "complete betrayal of Ukraine" and "military castration." He noted that the plan provides for a Russian veto on Ukraine's NATO membership and the transfer of territories that Russia does not control.

Boris Johnson called the US and Russia peace plan a "complete betrayal of Ukraine"

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the US and Russian peace plan "a complete betrayal of Ukraine," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Johnson wrote in the Daily Mail that it amounts to "military castration" and leaves Ukraine "permanently exposed to a third invasion."

"This is a complete surrender by Ukraine's so-called friends," he said.

He said Kyiv would have to be "crazy" to accept terms that include a Russian veto on Ukraine's NATO membership and the handover of territory home to 250,000 Ukrainians that Russia does not control.

Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine22.11.25, 16:45 • 11091 view

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America has prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on Article 5 of NATO, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and respond accordingly.

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO deployments.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Boris Johnson