Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine

Western leaders, gathered on Saturday in South Africa for the G20 summit, emphasized that they are "ready to engage to ensure a lasting future peace," and also added that they clearly adhere to the principle that "borders should not be changed by force," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Western leaders also underlined their support for Ukraine and stressed that "the implementation of elements concerning the European Union and NATO will require the consent of EU and NATO members, respectively."

The Guardian provides the full text of the statement: "We welcome the ongoing efforts of the United States to establish peace in Ukraine.

The initial draft of the 28-point plan contains important elements that will be necessary for a just and lasting peace. Therefore, we believe that this draft is a basis that will require additional work.

We are ready to engage to ensure a lasting future peace. We clearly adhere to the principle that borders should not be changed by force. We are also concerned about the proposed restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, which would make Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks.

We reiterate that the implementation of elements concerning the European Union and NATO will require the consent of EU and NATO members, respectively.

We take this opportunity to emphasize the strength of our continued support for Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the United States in the coming days."

Western leaders at the G20 summit: US plan for Ukraine needs "further refinement"

US peace plan for Ukraine

The United States of America has prepared a draft of security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on Article 5 of NATO, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly.

Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO deployments.