The unilateral US plan to end the war in Ukraine "is a framework that needs refinement." This was stated by Western leaders gathered on Saturday in South Africa for the G20 summit, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Leaders of key European countries, as well as Canada and Japan, emphasized in a joint statement: "We clearly adhere to the principle of the inadmissibility of changing borders by force. We are also concerned about the proposed restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, which will make Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks."

US peace plan for Ukraine

The United States of America prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on the model of NATO's Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and respond accordingly.

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO deployments.