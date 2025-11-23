$42.150.00
Macron demands revision of US peace plan for Ukraine to include European interests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the US peace plan for Ukraine is a good basis, but it needs to be revised. He emphasized that the plan was not agreed upon with Europeans and does not take their interests into account.

Macron demands revision of US peace plan for Ukraine to include European interests

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that the peace plan proposed by the United States to end the war between Ukraine and Russia is a good basis for work, but it needs to be revised, taking into account the interests of Europeans. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the peace plan, which includes "ideas that are quite familiar, whether they were shared or not."

It is good because it offers peace and recognizes important elements on issues of sovereignty, security guarantees. But this is a basis for work that needs to be revised, as we did last summer, because this plan, first of all, was not agreed with the Europeans

– Macron told reporters at the G20 meeting in South Africa.

He emphasized that the document provides many things for Europeans.

"Frozen assets are in the hands of Europeans. Ukraine's European integration is in the hands of Europeans. Knowing what NATO is doing is in the hands of NATO members. So there are many things that cannot be just an American proposal, and require broader consultations," the French president added.

Recall

Immediately after the opening of the G20 summit, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany met to discuss US President Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine. Other leaders from Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan also joined the meeting, working to adapt the American plan.

Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine22.11.25, 16:45 • 19676 views

